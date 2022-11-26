Categories
Thankful Fur Pets Expo event helps animals back into homes


The Ten Lives Club said there were a lot of adoptions during the COVID pandemic as many people worked from home. But once people went back to the workplace, they said they saw a spike in surrenders.

Saturday’s event got about a dozen animals into new homes.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to become educated on animal rescues, find out how they can adopt, even maybe if they’re not able to adopt today then they can get enough information to adopt another time. So its a win-win for everyone,” said Kimberly LaRussa, the public relations manager for Ten Lives Club.



