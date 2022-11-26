The best Black Friday 2022 subscription and digital subscription deals we could find | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Subscriptions and memberships make excellent gifts, but they’re also great to give yourself — especially when they’re on sale for Black Friday. We found a slew of services running discounts, with deals on streaming services, learning programs, fitness and mental health apps, gaming memberships and a few more. Most sales end by Cyber Monday, so right now is a good time to try out something new or sign back up for a subscription you’ve let lapse, saving some money in the process. Black Friday sales aren’t just for stuff you can wrap, and these are the best subscription deals we could find.

Hulu

Hulu

Options for streaming services continue to grow, and the costs adds up. If you’ve been thinking about checking out Hulu but didn’t want to add another $8 to your monthly bills, their Black Friday deal gets you an entire year for less than $25. Billed at $2 monthly for the next 12 months, the ad-supported version gets you access to all the shows and movies Hulu offers, like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and FX’s The Bear, along with Hulu originals like Reboot and Only Murders in the Building. The offer ends on Cyber Monday (11/28) and is available to new subscribers and former subscribers who haven’t had a Hulu subscription within the past month.

Subscribe to Hulu (with ads) for $2 per month

Disney+

Disney

Disney+ will switch to a two-tier model on December 8th. After that, the ad-free version, which is the only way the service is currently offered, will increase to $11 per month instead of $8. The new ad-supported plan will then go for $8. If you want to hang on to that $8 per month price for an ad-free plan, you can sign up before December 7th and pay $80 for a year of ad-free streaming. That works out to a 39 percent discount over the elevated $11 per month plan. If you didn’t already know, Disney+ includes a dominating trove of content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

Subscribe to a year of Disney+ (ad-free) for $80

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Switching to an all-streaming diet often means forgoing live TV and other content cable offers. YouTube TV is one way to get back some of the live sports, live news and “cable channels” you’re missing. YouTube’s limited time offer gives you your first three months for $55 per month, with no contract required. If you decide you like what you’re seeing, don’t cancel and the price will revert to the regular $65 per month.

Subscribe to 3 months of YouTube TV for $55 per month

Peacock

Peacock

At this point, Peacock is almost a required subscription for fans of Premier League soccer, Sunday night football or WWE. But there’s plenty of non-sports fare too, including NBC shows the day after they air and a catalogue of Universal movies like Nope, the new Jurassic World, and Brian and Charles — titles that stream exclusively on the service. Right now you can get 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $1 per month. After navigating to the site, enter the code SAVEBIG in the promo box to activate the offer. It’s only available to new subscribers and probably won’t last long after the weekend of Black Friday.

Subscribe to Peacock Premium for $1 per month

HBO Max

HBO

There’s no way to declare a clear winner in the best original content war, but HBO is a serious contender. You could even say it’s responsible for launching this whole “prestige TV” thing twenty years ago with The Wire and The Sopranos, but we digress. Right now HBO Max is offering three months of its ad-supported service for $2 per month. After that, it’ll jump back up to $10 per month if you want to keep watching, and there’s plenty to watch, including Insecure, Succession and all the Studio Ghibli movies. The offer ends on Cyber Monday (11/28) and only extends to new or returning subscribers.

Subscribe to HBO Max (with ads) for $2 per month

Alo Moves

Alo Moves

While some subscription deals time out after a few months, Alo Moves is offering half-off annual subscriptions for life. The going rate for a yearly membership is currently $200, so this brings it down to $100. The online fitness service currently has more than 3,000 classes, and new classes are added weekly. You can watch on your laptop or via app on an iPhone or iPad. Yoga, pilates, HIIT, and core classes are available, along with meditation and mindfulness sessions, including a power nap sound bath.

Subscribe to a year of Alo Moves – $100

Masterclass

MasterClass

Annie Leibovitz teaching you photography, Serena Williams teaching you tennis and Walter Mosley teaching you fiction is the idea behind (and three actual classes of) Masterclass. Memberships are annual and include access to all 180 classes they offer. Right now when you buy any membership plan, which range from $180 to $276 per year, you’ll get a second free membership to give away. Naming the classes feels a lot like name dropping, with classes from Martin Scorsese, Usher, Carlos Santana, Questlove, Alice Waters, David Lynch and 100 other people you’ve heard of. Classes range from a little over two hours to five-plus hours and are broken into between 12 and 30 lessons each.

Buy two MasterClass subscriptions – $180 per year

Evernote

Evernote

For those who have “get organized” on their New Year’s resolutions list, Evernote is offering a 25 percent discount on yearly Evernote Professional plans starting on Black Friday. The yearly price is usually $110, and the discount brings that total down to $82.50. New subscribers and people currently on the free plan are eligible for the deal, which runs through Wednesday, November 30th. If you aren’t already familiar, the browser- and app-based software helps you apply structure to your notes, to-dos, schedules and projects, allowing you to better TCOB, both at home and work or the blurry blend of the two many live in today.

Subscribe to Evernote Professional – $8.25 per month

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

Like Masterclass above, this Rosetta Stone membership doesn’t make you decide what you want to learn up front. And instead of a yearly membership, this one is for life. The usual price for a lifetime membership is $300, but is half price for the Black Friday deal. With it, you get access to all 25 languages Rosetta Stone offers, complete with customizable lesson plans and immersion learning methods. The deal runs from now through Friday, December 2nd.

Buy a lifetime membership to Rosetta Stone – $149

Headspace

Igor Bonifacic / Engadget

Putting a little mental wellbeing in your pocket just got far less expensive. Right now Headspace is half price for a full year, and the deal applies whether you want to pay month-to-month or a full year at once. The annual plan is down to $35, and the monthly price is $6.50 per month for 12 months. The app, available for Android and iPhone, offers audio and video guides covering areas of sleep, mindfulness, mediation and stress relief.

Subscribe to Headspace – $6.50 per month

Paprika

Paprika

A favorite of Engadget staffers, the Paprika recipe manager helps you digitally collect recipes from anywhere on the web and will even create smart grocery lists for you, organizing items by aisle. Each version, for iOS, Mac, Windows, or Android, are sold separately, with a cloud sync option to switch between devices. All versions are between 40 and 50 percent off for the entire month of November.

Shop the Paprika Black Friday sale

Discord Nitro

Discord

If you want to get more out of your Discord experience, the company’s Nitro plan grants gives you unique server profiles for each of your servers, custom emojis and stickers to use anywhere, bigger file uploads to share bigger clips, and increased character counts in your messaging. Buy either the monthly or yearly Nitro plan, currently $10 per month or $100 per year, and you’ll get a free month of the service. The offer ends on Cyber Monday (11/28) and you can find out how to upgrade your current Discord account here.

Get a free month of Discord Nitro with any Nitro subscription

Last Pass

LastPass

A password manager doesn’t just give you fewer things to remember, it also keeps your data safer by making sure your passwords are never weak or reused. Right now LastPass is offering 25 percent off both of their paid plans from now through Tuesday, November 29th. That brings the Premium Plan to $2.25 and the Family Plan, which gives password protection to up to six people, down to $3. There’s always the free plan, but unlike the unlimited-device paid plans, the free version works on only one device.

Subscribe to LastPass Premium – $2.25 per month

Lyft Pink

Lift Pink

Maybe you rideshare a lot and want those pickups to come a little faster in 2023. Then now’s a good time to opt for a Lyft Pink membership. Joining gets you free upgrades to Priority Pickup, roadside assistance for your own car, relaxed ride cancellations, and a year of Grubhub+ for free. From now until Cyber Monday (11/28) Lyft Pink memberships are half price, making them $49.50 for the year.

Subscribe to Lyft Pink – $49.50 per year

NordVPN

NordVPN

The reasons you might want a VPN are many and include working over public WiFi, accessing online content from your home country while abroad or just plain keeping your online activities private. NordVPN is one of the biggest and best known players in the VPN game and right now their Black Friday deal gives you a 63 percent discount off the two-year Complete Plan, bringing down from $447 to $162. They’ll even throw in an extra three months of their VPN service for free. If you just want a one year plan, the different tiers are between 45 and 59 percent off.

Shop the NordVPN sale

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps includes more than 20 apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator and InDesign. Right now Adobe’s Black Friday sale takes 25 percent off the monthly price for your entire first year. That brings the price down from its usual $55 per month to just $40 per month. It’s a pretty good deal for a hard-to-replace suite of software, especially when you remember a time when a static, un-upgradable Photoshop by itself would set you back $800.

Subscribe to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps – $40 per month

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation

To get the most out of that PS5 you’ll probably want a PlayStation Plus subscription, as it’s the only way you’ll be able to play online multiplayer games. Right now until Cyber Monday (11/28) you can get 25 percent off any of the three tiers of PlayStation Plus annual memberships. That makes the Essential Plan $45, the Extra Plan $75, and the Premium Plan $80 for the year. The base plan grants online multiplayer gamer access as well as free games each month and discounts in the PS Store. The higher level tiers offer what the base tier does along with access to play games in the Game Catalog featuring a rotating library of titles.

Subscribe to PlayStation Plus Essential – $45 for 12 months

Tidal HiFi

Tidal HiFi

You can think of Tidal’s HiFi membership as Spotify for audiophiles and music super fans, delivering up to 1411 kbps of lossless audio quality to your Android, iPhone or desktop. A membership also includes curated playlists, access to Tidal original documentaries and interviews with musicians, and of course it’s all ad free. The Black Friday deal gives you two months for $2, and bumps up to $10 a month after that.

Subscribe to Tidal HiFI – $2 for two months

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter. Also, shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.