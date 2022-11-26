The best Black Friday deals 2022 – gaming hardware gone cheap

Black Friday 2022 is here. With every retailer offering a long list of discounts for all of your gaming hardware needs, having to trawl through the pages of countless websites might seem a daunting prospect – but don’t worry, we at PCGamesN have your back.

Our crack squad of deal hunters is already searching every corner of the internet so that they can uncover all of the Black Friday deals. All you’ll need to do is keep checking back on this page throughout November, and we’ll update it with all of the new deals as they come in.

Whether you’re after a full-blown gaming system, a laptop to game on the go, or you’re chasing the endless upgrades needed to create that perfect gaming PC, we’ll find the best deals for all of these things and give you a unique opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup. We’ll sneak in a few Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo-related deals on the sly too, because we know a lot of PC gamers have a soft spot for their consoles.

If, like many shoppers, you do a lot of your online shopping through Amazon, then you might want to invest in a Prime subscription, because this will mean that you gain access to deals 30 minutes early (and also that you’ll get next-day delivery). This will come in handy with many of the best gaming headsets, gaming chairs, and other sought-after items, because stocks may deplete quickly once certain deals go up.

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse

The Logitech G502 gaming mouse is currently available at $34.99 USD (56% 0ff).

Logitech is a brand you’ll see in our best gaming mouse guide, and though this particular model isn’t featured in it, it’s still a fantastic piece of hardware. You can freely upgrade the mouse with a software update from G HUB, which will enhance it with 1:1 tracking, 400-plus ips, and 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity.

There are five removable 3.6g weights that you can add or remove in order to adjust the mouse’s weight to your liking. You can also modify it with the 11 customisable buttons (with the option to save up to five different configurations), as well as programmable RGB lighting that can provide nearly 16.8 million colours in order match it up with your gaming room.

Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard

The Logitech G213 gaming keyboard is currently available for $39.99 USD (43% off) / £41.75 GBP (36% off) on Amazon.

While some may prefer to go for a mechanical gaming keyboard, if you’re after a mech dome, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G213 Prodigy. Its slim body was specifically designed with gamers in mind, and it has been made to repel as much dirt and vapour that mind end up trapped beneath the keys as possible.

Each of those said keys delivers ultra-quick responsive feedback that is up to four times faster than the performance of standard keyboards. It even uses an anti-ghosting matrix in order to keep you in control even when you accidentally press multiple gaming keys simultaneously. It’s pretty swish.

Shure SM7B microphone

The Shure SM7B microphone is currently available at $359 USD ($140 off) from Amazon.

Shure are a big name in the microphone world, and the Shure SM7B is a fantastic choice for any budding streamers. Its been specifically designed for people to have able to get a high-quality of recording when streaming from their own home, and is used broadly by famous streamers and podcasters.

It uses a Dynamic Cartridge in order to capture clean and natural recordings, avoiding the muffled sound usually associated with lower end microphones. On top of that, it uses a professional XLR connection which goes even further towards ensuring that you’re capturing the highest possible quality recording of your voice.

Generally speaking, you’re going to want to get a preamp with this microphone though, but fortunately enough, that’s what our very next deal is…

TC Helicon GoXLR Mini Online Broadcast Mixer

The TC Helicon GoXLR Mini Online Broadcast Mixer is currently available at $139 USD (37% off) from Amazon.

As we were saying, if you bought the Shure SM7B microphone above, you’d want to pair it with a decent preamp like the TC Helicon GoXLR Mini Online Broadcast Mixer. Of course, it would pair well with any good microphone that you were using with your streaming set-up, as its studio quality MIDAS preamp is great for equalisation, compression, and gating.

You want your voice to sound its best, because if the sound quality is poor, many fans of gaming streams will just tune out. The TC Helicon has a simple “go live” desktop rig to give online broadcasters instant control over their audio. Meanwhile, the GoXLR Windows app lets you make all the precise audio adjustments that best suit you. These can easily be saved and recalled whenever you need them, saving you the hassle of making adjustments each time you get set up.

More Black Friday deals

Here are a few other Black Friday gaming headset deals we've been able to turn up:

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 took place on November 25, but there are still plenty of deals to be had over the weekend and come Cyber Monday on November 28. Rest assured, we’re already checking round the clock.

