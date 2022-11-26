The best Black Friday smartwatch, fitness tracker and wearable tech deals for 2022 | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become some of the best phone accessories available now. Not only can they prevent you from whipping out your smartphone every second to check alerts, but they can help you get healthier by promoting habits like regular exercise, standing up throughout the day and more. If you’re shopping for yourself on Black Friday, you probably have a good idea of which wearable you want — but the decision can be harder if you’re looking to gift one of these gadgets. We’ve collected the best deals on our favorite smartwatches, fitness trackers and other wearables here so you don’t have to go searching for them.

Apple Watch Series 8

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off and down to $349 for Black Friday, which is a record low. While not a huge departure from last year’s Series 7, it does build upon that wearable’s solid foundation. You’ll find all of the Series 7’s features on the Series 8, along with a new skin temperature sensor and crash detection. Essentally, Apple didn’t fix what wasn’t broken and we consider the Series 8 to be the best smartwatch you can get right now.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon – $349

Apple Watch SE

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is on sale for $229, which is an all-time-low price. Apple upgrade a lot in this smartwatch — it has a new SiP and a larger screen, both of which help the new SE look and feel more modern. Apple still left some features to the Series 8, include an always-on display, ECG reader, skin temperature sensor and a few others, but if you can live without those upgrades, the Apple Watch SE gives you a ton of value at its relatively affordable price.

Buy Apple Watch SE at Amazon – $229

Apple Watch Ultra

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off and down to $739 for Black Friday, which remains high, but still represents a good deal on this high-end smartwatch. This wearable was designed for the most adventurous among us, with a titanium case, a larger digital crown, physical buttons, 100m of water resistance and more. We gave it a score of 85 for its big, bright display, durable build and even longer battery life when compared to other Apple Watches.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon – $739

Fitbit Charge 5

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Fitbit’s Charge 5 is $50 off and down to only $100 for Black Friday. It’s the most capable fitness tracker the company makes, complete with built-in GPS, a full-color touchscreen, on-device EDA sensors for stress tracking and more. We gave it a score of 82 when it came out last year in part for all of those reasons, along with its Fitbit Pay functionality and its multi-day battery life.

Buy Fitbit Charge 5 at Amazon – $100

Fitbit Inspire 3

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

The new Fitbit Inspire 3 is down to $70 for Black Friday, which is $30 off its usual price. We named this the best budget fitness tracker you can get right now, and that’s only more true when you can pick it up while on sale. The Inspire 3 is more slim than the Charge 5, and while it doesn’t have built-in GPS, you can use its connected GPS feature to map runs and bike rides if you have your phone with you. We also like its automatic workout tracking and long battery life.

Buy Fitbit Inspire 3 at Amazon – $70

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit

Fitbit’s Sense 2 smartwatch is $100 off and down to $200 right now. This is the latest model of the company’s flagship smartwatch, and it supports all-day stress monitoring with cEDA sensors, blood oxygen measurements and an ECG app. That’s on top of all the standard features you’d expect in a smartwatch at this price range: daily movement and sleep tracking, built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay, onboard Alexa capabilities and more. If you’re looking for something even more affordable, the Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $150 for Black Friday.

Buy Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon – $200

Buy Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon – $150

Google Pixel Watch

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Google’s new Pixel Watch is $50 off and down to $299 for Black Friday. This is one of the most anticipated wearables of the year, being Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch and a marriage between the Android giant and Fitbit (which is now owns). We gave the Pixel Watch a score of 74 — while we liked it, we didn’t love it. It has a super attractive design and excellent health and fitness tracking features, but it’s brought down by bad battery life. Google promises 24 hours of wear, but we typically only got through 12 hours before getting low-power warnings.

Buy Pixel Watch at Amazon – $299

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to $229 for Black Friday, which is a record-low price. While it’s a modest update to the Galaxy Watch 4, we believe the Watch 5 is the best wearable for Android users. We gave it a score of 85 for its durable yet attractive design, comprehensive health tracking features and its slightly improved battery life.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon – $229

Garmin Vivoactive 4s

Garmin

A number of Garmin wearables are on sale for Black Friday, key among them being the Vivoactive 4s for $175 — that’s nearly half off its usual price and a record low. We like this model’s clean design and its extensive health tracking features, which include blood oxygen monitoring, built-in GPS, more than 20 pre-loaded workout profiles and more. The Vivoactive 4s also support smartphone alerts, Garmin Pay, space for onboard music and a battery life of up to seven days.

Buy Garmin Vivoactive 4s at Amazon – $175

Withings ScanWatch

Steve Dent

Withings’ ScanWatch has dropped to $240 for Black Friday, which is $60 off its normal price. It has a hybrid design, meaning its face is analog but it includes two subdials that show you information like steps, heart rate and more. It also has an ECG measurement tool, blood oxygen monitoring, water resistance up to 50m and a whopping 30-day battery life. If you like the look of the ScanWatch but want something a bit more budget-friendly, Withings’ Steel HR is also on sale for $135 right now.

Buy Withings ScanWatch at Amazon – $240

Buy Withings Steel HR at Amazon – $135

