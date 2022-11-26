The Best Time to Visit Disney World in 2023 (as Well as The Absolute Worst)￼

While Disney delivers no matter when you visit the park, we also had our experts look into their crystal balls to identify some of the worst dates to travel there in 2023. Dates to avoid altogether, if you can, include the week between Christmas and New Year’s, the weeks before and after Easter, and most of March when Spring Break is at its height. “Mid-March to mid-April will be packed basically every day,” says Magnusen. Meanwhile, if you do travel during Thanksgiving Week or the week between Christmas and New Years, expect to pay the most expensive prices for tickets and accommodations for your Mickey-centric trip.

But it really depends on what might impact your vacation, they all note. “Take the weather and cost into consideration, and how that aligns with your interests. “Be aware of any special events that might bring more people and crowds to the resort and parks, such as holidays and the runDisney marathons,” says Gerosimo.

Travel agents can provide you with up-to-date information and changes at the park, walk you through technology, and provide concierge services such as making dining and other experience reservations. They’ll even build out a personalized itinerary for your family, which will come at no extra cost to you as the traveler, Gerosimo says. “Booking through me is the same price as booking directly with Disney, but you get the benefit of support and you’re supporting a small business—win/win,” she says. Now that’s some marketing we can get behind.