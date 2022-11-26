The Gaming Industry Doesn’t Need Web3, but Gamers Might

Acknowledging the remarkable pace of innovation in Web3, today’s infrastructure cannot scale to the computing power needed to enable today’s AAA games. This shouldn’t surprise anyone, nor does it mean that Web3 will never scale to the degree it needs. What it does mean, however, is the crypto industry was attempting to bring to market a technology that didn’t line up with the infrastructure needs of the incumbent industry. We may have wanted Web3 gaming to explode onto the scene, but the reality is that the gaming industry just doesn’t need blockchain technology right now.