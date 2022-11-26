The heat is on! Lakeland Fire Department releases 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar

LAKELAND, Fla. — Just in time for the new year, the Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida have released their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar.

The calendar pairs LFD firefighters and SPCA’s rescued dogs and cats, and each month of the year includes helpful safety tips and facts.

The proceeds help fund medical care for the animals on LFD emergency scenes and treatment at the SPCA Florida’s Reva McClurg Medical Center.

The 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar can be purchased for a $10 donation online at www.spcaflorida.org/calendar or at the following locations:

– The SPCA Florida Campus at 5850 Brannen Road S., Lakeland, FL 33813

– The LFD Administration Building at 701 E. Main Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

The Rescued Pets calendar is the annual fundraiser for LFD and SPCA Florida’s Partnership for Pets program.

According to news release, since 2015, “Partnership for Pets has improved medical care for animals encountered on emergency scenes by providing treatment at SPCA’s medical treatment center and funding for emergency equipment, such as animal-specific oxygen masks, to help LFD firefighters better protect Lakeland’s furriest family members.”

