The Scariest Moments in James Bond Movies

Framed by Bond for stealing from Sanchez, Krest ends up being shut in a decompression chamber. Sanchez eventually cuts the oxygen cord to the tank resulting in Krest, quite literally, exploding as a result of the decompression.

Xenia Onatopp Claims Her First Victim in GoldenEye

Pierce Brosnan’s first Bond outing came toward the tailend of an era that saw erotic thrillers dominate the VHS market. Films featuring femme fatales lethally dispatching male suitors proved to be the order of the day at video rental stores around the world.

Things might have begun to move on by the time GoldenEye arrived in 1995, but there was still a hint of Sharon Stone to Famke Janssen’s villainous assassin Xenia Onatopp, a psychotic lust murderer capable of crushing men to death once they get between her thighs.

That terrifying ability is perfectly showcased when she succeeds in luring Canadian admiral Chuck Farrell back to her boat before killing him during sex. While it’s a ludicrous idea, the scene in which Farrell, played by Billy J. Mitchell, begins to struggle is not for the faint of heart.

Le Chiffre Puts 007 Through the Ringer in Casino Royale

Craig got his Bond tenure off to an electric start thanks to the electrifying Casino Royale, with director Martin Campbell distilling a little of what made Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne films great into the 007 formula. The pace of chase scenes became more frantic, which was bolstered by the shaky handheld-camera approach. Meanwhile fight scenes were bloody, drawn out brawls to the death. Campbell showcased the brutal, ugly side of life as a suave secret agent.

This approach extended to what happens in the event Bond is captured. While previous films like Goldfinger depicted 007 as narrowly escaping being cut to pieces by a laser, when Craig’s Bond is captured by Mads Mikkelson’s Le Chiffre, it’s a far more brutal experience. Stripped naked and tied to a chair, Bond soon sees his genitals shattered with a carpet-beater by Le Chiffre. As a horrific sequence that shares more with Eli Roth’s Hostel than anything Bond related, the beating only stops when Le Chiffre is shot dead by the mysterious Mr. White (Jesper Christensen).