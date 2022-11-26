‘The Voice’ Fans, Here’s How to Watch Blake Shelton’s New Hallmark Movie Online

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it’s time to tune into the Hallmark Channel for its annual “Countdown to Christmas” marathon, filled with 40 new films to stream all throughout the holiday season. While there are definitely new standout Hallmark Christmas movies in the lineup, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas has us clearing our schedule to watch the premiere.

Executive produced by star Blake Shelton, this year’s Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas movie is the of the country singer’s franchise, inspired by and of the same name. The flick follows Elizabeth (Holland Roden), a young woman who gets a voicemail from an unknown number four days before Christmas. When she listens to the message, she learns it came from a man who is asking for the love of his life to give him a second chance. Naturally, she’s intrigued and seeks out to find the mystery man. Perhaps, she’ll help him reunite with the woman he tried to reach or she’ll find love herself.

This sounds like the ultimate Hallmark Christmas movie, and you’re probably wondering how to watch and stream Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas online. But no searching is required for this one! Here’s how you can watch Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas movie Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas:

How to watch and stream Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas online and without cable:

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But if you don’t have access to cable, there are multiple ways to watch the film online.

Thanks to a partnership between Hallmark Media and Peacock, folks can watch every movie on the “Countdown to Christmas” schedule without needing a TV. If you’re already a Peacock subscriber, you can just click on the Hallmark hub and start playing the film. If you haven’t made an account yet, you will have to choose the premium plan which begins at or $49.99 per year. Once you’ve signed up, head on over to the and select Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas on either the or the .

While Peacock may be a good place to start, it isn’t the only place to watch and stream Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas. For $65 per month, YouTube TV has a standard package featuring the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. has a similar deal for a flat fee of $25 per month. also offers the Hallmark Channel for $35 per month, while has a starter package that will have the network once you opt into a plan starting at $70 per month.

Looking for a cheaper way to stream Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas? Apart from Hallmark’s free streaming service Hallmark Channel Everywhere, Frndly TV will have it available starting at just $7 a month. Now, settle back and enjoy the movie!

