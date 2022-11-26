‘The Walking Dead’: When will Season 11 be on Netflix? Know all details here

Season 11 of The Walking Dead aired as an expanded season, with the first batch of episodes streaming on AMC in August 2021 and the finale of the season streamed on November 20, 2022
Winter is a season when pneumonia is prevalent, here are things you should know
Winter is a season when pneumonia is prevalent, here are things you should know
Release Date Of The Walking Dead Season 11 On Netflix
The Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be available on Netflix in at least 26 countries.
There is no official confirmation about the release date of The Walking Dead on Netflix yet.
Usually, Netflix releases new seasons just before AMC debuts the next one. A longer season length can also have an impact on the Netflix release date.
Given that previous seasons of The Walking Dead have typically been posted on Netflix between 113 and 161 days after their finale date, the premiere date would fall between March and April 2023.
Although we have yet to be able to confirm it, the show might also debut in January 2023.
The Walking Dead season 11 should be available for streaming latest by September 2023.
FAQs
Where can I watch The Walking Dead Season 11 now?
Until it is made available on Netflix, Season 11 is only accessible in the US on AMC+, either directly or via Amazon Prime Channels.
Will The Walking Dead Season 11 be available on Netflix in Canada too?
The previous seasons were distributed to Netflix USA and Netflix Canada simultaneously. We expect this tradition to continue.
Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by an external agency. The views expressed here are that of the respective authors/ entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its contents nor is responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified. ET hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the report and any content therein.
Source link