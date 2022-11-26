The Witcher Reportedly Getting Another Netflix Spin-Off

Netflix’s The Witcher is reportedly gearing up for yet another spin-off. Netflix struck gold with The Witcher, much to the surprise of many. While the show was always probably going to do well, it was a bit of a surprise to see it do so well. Fantasy is a pretty hard genre to break into given the bar is so high with things like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, but when done well, it can attract a massive audience. Thanks to the success of the games and the casting of Henry Cavill, it likely gave the Netflix series a big boost before it spread to people who weren’t familiar with the books or games.

This has allowed Netflix to expand the world with additional shows and media and it sounds like there’s another spin-off in the works. According to Redanian Intelligence, Netflix is developing a new spin-off to The Witcher centered around “infamous group of young Nilfgaardian misfits called The Rats.” They exist within the books and will be properly introduced to the Netflix universe next year in season 3, according to the report. It’s also expected that they will appear in the fourth season, but will get their own spin-off on Netflix before then. As of right now, it’s unknown when this supposed spin-off will take place, but it’s likely we’ll hear more after the third season airs and people get familiar with this set of characters.

Netflix seems to be very eager to expand The Witcher saga, especially as HBO expands the Game of Thrones universe and Amazon takes on The Lord of the Rings. Of course, upon learning that The Witcher would be getting a fourth season, it was also confirmed that Henry Cavill will not return to play Geralt. Instead, he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in future seasons. Whether or not that is a good choice remains to be seen, but at least we have one last season of Cavill in the white wig.

