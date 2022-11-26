The Worst Age Gap Relationships In Television

Now that House of the Dragon has ended, fans anxiously await the second season. The series, which has proven just as addictive as its sequel, is just as controversial as Game of Thrones. For example, it doesn’t shy away from taboo topics, such as incest, between Daemon and Rhaenyra, or disturbing age gaps in relationships, such as Viserys I and Alicent.





However, these problematic relationships aren’t just for George R.R. Martin’s material. Many other series, even those that are more lighthearted, deal with relationships where one of the members should really sit and consider their actions. Age gap relationships generally end up in questionable power dynamics where one of the characters is always put in a vulnerable position. The media would do better stopping their normalization.

10/10 Shelby Isn’t Only Way Older Than Puck, But She Also Adopted His Daughter

Glee

One of the worst characters in Glee, Shelby Corcoran, is Rachel’s biological mother, who appears in the first season to reconnect with her daughter. However, when she realizes Rachel is already grown up, she decides to adopt a baby, and ends up parenting Puck and Quinn’s daughter.

In the third season, Shelby returns to the show, so Puck and Quinn can visit Beth, their biological daughter. Along the season, Puck, still in High School, and Shelby, in her forties, develop a relationship. Not only is the age gap horrible, but Shelby is the adoptive mother of his biological daughter, making it even more problematic. Puck and Shelby are definitely one of the worst couples on TV.

9/10 Phoebe’s Brother, Frank, Marries His High School Teacher

Friends

In the episode “The One With the Bullies,” while looking for her father, Phoebe discovers she has a half-brother, Frank Jr. The two siblings connect and develop a relationship. Later in the show, Frank returns and introduces Phoebe to his fiancée, his High School teacher.

Even though the two seem to be completely in love, the age difference is too wide to ignore, with Alice being 26 years older than Frank. The relationship is also disturbing because Frank keeps calling Alice “Mrs. Knight.” Eventually, the two of them make a family with three children birthed by Phoebe, but it’s definitely one of those things that aged poorly in Friends.

Gilmore Girls

During the fourth season of Gilmore Girls, while Paris and Rory are freshmen at Yale, Paris starts dating a Yale professor and a novelist, Asher Fleming. She meets him because Asher is friends with Richard, Rory’s grandfather, which makes him probably Richard’s age.

While the show makes the relationship mostly a joke, it’s impossible not to realize how disturbing it is that Paris is dating someone who could easily be her grandfather. On top of that, Charles Doyle comments to Rory that Fleming is known for dating many of his students.

7/10 Danaerys’s Sold Into Kal Drogo’s Arms

Game of Thrones

One of the most important couples in Game of Thrones, at least during the first season, Kal Drogo and Danaerys Targaryen, got married out of political convenience. Danaerys’s brother, Viserys, exchanged his sister for Dothraki’s troops in his battle for the Iron Throne.

Logically, their relationship wasn’t consensual initially, but Danaerys took it upon herself to make Drogo happy, to the point where they actually developed feelings for each other. However, when Viserys sends Danaerys to Drogo, she’s only a teenager, around 17 years old, while Drogo is around 30. What’s more, in the books, she’s only 13. In the end, their relationship isn’t one of the worst in the series, but it is still incredibly questionable.

6/10 Charles Took Advantage Of Diana’s Naivety

The Crown

One of the most important arcs in The Crown‘s fourth season focuses on Prince Charles and Diana Spencer’s tumultuous relationship, from the moment they to their problematic marriage. From the beginning, the series points out how this relationship is clearly a recipe for disaster. First, because Charles doesn’t really want to marry her, and second, he’s 13 years older than her.

While Philip was well in her 30s, Diana was barely 16 when they met. Charles’ title, combined with this age gap, turned the relationship into a disgusting power dynamic that ended poorly. For years, Diana had to deal with the Royal Family’s abuse until they eventually died in an unfortunate accident. The worst part about this story is that it’s based on real-life events.

Modern Family

Hailey dates a lot throughout Modern Family, and while many of the guys she dates aren’t particularly good prospects, Rainer is certainly disturbing. Rainer is a middle-aged vane weatherman who meets Haley while Phil is getting ready for a televised interview.

While at this point in the show, the eighth season, Hailey isn’t a kid anymore; she’s still only 23 years old, so Rainer probably doubles her age. However, their relationship becomes serious pretty soon, with the two of them almost getting married. Thankfully, they broke it up before it became even more serious.

4/10 Jeff and Annie Had A Lot Of Tension Throughout The Show

The core of Community is that the community college the characters attend has people of all ages and in different stages of life. Their study group is composed of three teenagers (Annie, Troy, and Abed), two people in their thirties (Jeff and Britta), a forty-something Christian mother (Shirley), and an older bigot man (Pierce).

However, while it’s very wholesome that all these different people manage to create a community, it becomes weird when Jeff and Annie develop feelings for each other. Even though they never actually consolidate a romantic relationship, they share several charged moments and kisses throughout the show.

3/10 Tripp van der Bilt Cheats On His Wife With Serena van der Woodsen

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is known for portraying several disturbing relationships with significant age differences, but one of the worst ones is the one between Serena and Tripp van der Bilt. Tripp was Nate Archibald’s older cousin and his main competition to earn his grandfather’s favorite position.

While Serena was around 18 years old at this moment in the series, she was also barely out of High School. However, Tripp was clearly way older, already working for his grandfather, and married. Their relationship was made worse by the fact that Tripp cheated on his wife, and eventually betrayed Serena, making it one of the most toxic relationships on TV.

2/10 The Series Made Alicent and Viserys Age Gap Even Wider

House Of The Dragon

After the death of the king’s first wife, Otto Hightower convinced his daughter, Alicent, to get closer to the monarch. When Viserys I Targaryen chooses Alicent as his second wife, they start a questionable relationship. While Alicent accepts his sexual advances to get royal privileges, their intimacy is still charged with an uncomfortable nonconsensual vibe.

Alicent arrived at King’s Landing when she was 13, so she was only 18 when she became the wife of Vyseris I. In the books, Vyseris is a little older than 30 at the moment of this marriage, but House of the Dragon makes it even weirder by making the king older. In fact, Paddy Considine is 49.

The O.C.

Originally, Marissa’s boyfriend, Luke Ward, started a sexual relationship with Julie Cooper, Marissa’s mother, in the first season of The O.C. Their relationship, which eventually caused plenty of drama, started after Luke searched for a motherly figure.

The fact that Luke’s loneliness pushed him to have a relationship with Julie, a full-grown adult, who had no problem letting it happen, is alarming, even if Luke was already 18. At this time, this controversial arc wasn’t completely frowned upon. Fortunately, by 2022, the audiences know better.

