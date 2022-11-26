These holiday movies were filmed in New England

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.

With movies like Next Stop Christmas, filmed in Old Lyme, Hartford, Old Saybrook, Essex, Norwich, Deep River, New Haven, Chester, and Salem, or The Holiday Fix Up, or Holiday in Harlem filmed in Hartford and East Hartford, Hollywood can’t get enough of Connecticut during the holidays.

Massachusetts has a few notable exceptions like A Cape Cod Christmas, and The Spruces and Pines. Christmas On Ice was filmed in Worcester. These movies will get anyone into the holiday spirit. Most recently Spirited, a modern twist on A Christmas Carol, was filmed exclusively in Boston.