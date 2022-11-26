This Clip Of Kylie Jenner Meeting Christine Quinn Is Going Viral Because Kylie Def Has No Clue Who She Is

Earlier this month, a bunch of celebrities attended the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City.
The show featured a bunch of A-listers, like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Amanda Seyfried, Lenny Kravitz, Cher, and many, many more.
In the clip, Christine hugs Kylie, who looks a little confused at first.
Kylie says “Good to see you,” which is always a trick people use when they don’t know the other person’s name.
Kylie then went to walk away, and Christine said, “You look absolutely stunning. What are you wearing?”
“Vintage Mugler,” Kylie replied, as she slowly started to step away from Christine.
Christine then yells, “You look amazing! Have fun, doll,” as Kylie just kinda smiles goodbye.
And then Kylie resumes red carpet-ing.
Obviously, red carpets are chaotic AF, so for all we know, they may be secret best friends. But, the consensus was that Kylie had no clue who Christine was, and was just trying to be polite:
Others were just like, “That’s just how Kylie is at public events”:
IDK about y’all, but I live for these awkward moments between celebs. What did YOU think of it? Let me know in the comments below!
Source link