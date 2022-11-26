Three business trends that will determine how cloud technology develops in the UAE

Smart Logistics

There has also been substantial advancement for supply chain and logistics services providers trying to meet the expanding demand for smart solutions in the UAE. The UAE is quickly turning into a hub for logistics companies looking to use cutting-edge technology to streamline means of transportation throughout the country.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is one government organization that aspires to run its public transportation system using artificial intelligence to improve public transportation-related services, starting with buses, and other mobile platforms, by gathering data on passengers’ movements.

With the introduction of Cargoes Logistics, DP World is just one of several companies digitizing logistics systems to offer consumers a single-window solution for facilitating efficient, safe, and secure cargo transfer. With Cargoes Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options to ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, and receive instant quotations, quick booking confirmation, and some safe payment options.