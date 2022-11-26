Trudeau makes appearance on Canada’s Drag Race spinoff | CBC News

Categories
Entertainment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.

PM appeared on pre-taped Crave series the same day he testified before Emergencies Act inquiry

The Canadian Press ·

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here in Ottawa on Aug. 31, made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.  (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau is touted as being the first world leader to visit the competition series founded by RuPaul.

During the episode, the prime minister shared his thoughts on Canada’s efforts to embrace diversity, noting there is a lot more work to do toward building allyship in Canada.

After his remarks, the queens were touched by his words.

Competitor Stephanie Prince was teary-eyed, saying Trudeau’s work on immigration made it easier for the performer to migrate to Canada for a better life.

The pre-taped Crave series aired on the same day Trudeau testified before the public inquiry examining his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to help clear last winter’s convoy protests.

