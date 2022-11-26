Trudeau makes appearance on Canada’s Drag Race spinoff | CBC News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance on Friday’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World to offer the contestants words of inspiration before the main challenge.

Trudeau is touted as being the first world leader to visit the competition series founded by RuPaul.

During the episode, the prime minister shared his thoughts on Canada’s efforts to embrace diversity, noting there is a lot more work to do toward building allyship in Canada.

After his remarks, the queens were touched by his words.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is, where you’re from, who you love – you enrich this place” ❤️ Thank you Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for visiting the #CanadasDragRace werkroom Where to watch:

🇨🇦 @CraveCanada (Canada)

🇬🇧 @bbcthree (UK)

🌎 @wowpresentsplus (worldwide) pic.twitter.com/FV3Ml26j6i —@canadasdragrace

Competitor Stephanie Prince was teary-eyed, saying Trudeau’s work on immigration made it easier for the performer to migrate to Canada for a better life.

The pre-taped Crave series aired on the same day Trudeau testified before the public inquiry examining his government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to help clear last winter’s convoy protests.