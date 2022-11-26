Ukraine: ammunition shortage will drive sector consolidation

The war in Ukraine will be won through bravery on the battlefield — and the ability to source ammunition.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shattered a number of comfortable beliefs. One was that Europe could rely on Russia for energy. Another was that high-intensity conventional warfare was a thing of the past. Indeed, for a while, it looked like democracies no longer needed an arsenal. They could get away with a combination of fighter jets and precision weapons.

The war in Ukraine has disproved that. At one point Ukraine was estimated to be firing 20,000 shells a day, and Russia three times that amount. Today Ukraine is reportedly firing between 4,000 and 7,000.

Data on stocks are sensitive and hard to come by. But, as a point of comparison, the 2022 US artillery munitions budget of $174mn includes over 75 000 rounds of “dumb” ammunition, according to analysis by the Royal United Services Institute. That would equate to about two weeks of Ukrainian shelling at current rates.

How much might that cost? Analysis of press releases and military blogs suggests a standard, US 155mm “dumb” howitzer shell costs over $800. At an average rate of fire, a fortnight of shelling by Ukrainian armed forces would cost more than $62m.

“Smart” precision-guided 155mm shells cost almost $200,000 each. Defence industry insiders say Ukraine has only limited supplies and is firing these very sparingly.

The US continues to supply Ukraine, with the latest package announced this week bringing total military aid to more than $19bn. But given stretched resources, Nato countries may wonder whether they can deplete stockpiles without exposing a flank.

Meanwhile, the EU is scrambling to map and mop up any remaining production spare capacity. Companies in the sector are trying to acquire what slack there is. That was the rationale behind Rheinmetall’s bid for Spain’s Expal earlier this month. It followed Italian company Beretta’s purchase of an ammunition business from Switzerland’s RUAG in March. Another Italian group, Fiocchi Munizioni, was acquired on Friday by a Czech company.

Ammo — especially the smaller calibre stuff — is still a fragmented market. There is more consolidation to come. Making the best of existing capacity will be crucial to the war effort because ramping up new production lines will take a very long time.