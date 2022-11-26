Patients were evacuated from several hospitals in Kherson, after Russian strikes on the southern city recently liberated by Ukraine, authorities said. Across the city, at least 10 people were killed and dozens injured, the regional governor said on Telegram. Many Ukrainians continued to lack assured access to power and water, with 6 million customers suffering from blackouts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as the country entered what NATO’s chief called an “already horrific” winter.

One of the youngest casualties of the war, Kamianetska’s child, 2-day-old Serhii, was among the more than 440 Ukrainian children killed and hundreds more wounded so far as a result of Russia’s invasion, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office. The boy did not live long enough to be given a birth certificate, Samantha Schmidt and Serhii Korolchuk report for The Washington Post from Novosolone, Ukraine.