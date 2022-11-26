Ukraine official: Iranian advisers aiding Russia were killed | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News

Ukraine’s top security official has confirmed that Iranian military advisers were killed in Crimea, and warned that any other Iranians supporting Russia in occupied Ukrainian territory will be targeted.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council talked with Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

Iranian advisers are believed to have been in occupied Crimea to teach Russian personnel how to use Iranian-made drones.

Danilov said that “if they collaborate with terrorists and participate in the destruction of our nation, we must kill them.”

Russia is believed to be facing serious shortages of weapons.

Iran finally acknowledged in November that it has provided drones to Russia.

Russian presidential aide and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev visited Iran and met President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month.

Observers say that Patrushev is likely to have discussed a potential sale of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Ukraine and western countries are watching closely as the two countries are growing closer militarily.