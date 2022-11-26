Ukraine War Fuels ‘Fear and Anxiety’ for Russia’s Trans Community – The Moscow Times

Transgender and non-binary people in Russia have faced rising harassment and physical abuse since the start of the war in Ukraine, activists say, as the Kremlin doubles down on an ideology of “traditional values” in the face of international isolation.

In particular, the country’s mobilization campaign has led to transgender women still officially classified as men facing conscription into the historically transphobic Armed Forces.

The first weeks of the war were psychological “hell,” according to Nastya, a 35-year-old Russian transgender woman who requested anonymity.

“If they had announced mobilization back then I would have had no idea what to do,” Nastya, told The Moscow Times.

“I didn’t have my papers yet. I didn’t even have certificates, so legally I was still a man.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appears to have resulted in a new wave of official pressure not only against trans people, but also the country’s broader LGBT community, with legislation recently approved by the Russian parliament that is set to expand a 2013 ban on the “propaganda of non-traditional relationships.”

And, in what is seen as a sign of future anti-LGBT measures, President Vladimir Putin last month signed a document to “strengthen Russian traditional spiritual and moral values.”

The current climate brings the most risk for trans people, according to activists.

Trans people “already face transphobia, homophobia and racism in everyday life, and when something like this war happens these groups become the most vulnerable,” says Anna-Maria Tesfaye, co-founder of Queer Svit, an NGO that helps LGBT people and ethnic minorities from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia affected by the war.

“Transgender women in particular have to spend much more money and resources to avoid constant harassment.”

A small network of LGBT support groups and NGOs have played a key role in helping trans people since the outbreak of war, providing legal advice as well as psychological and financial support.

“The demand for emergency psychological help has grown sharply,” says Alexander Voronov, the head of St. Petersburg-based LGBT group Coming Out.