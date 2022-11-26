Virgin Media broadband is 50% today! Act now to get huge discount





Want faster broadband at a cheaper price? Virgin Media may have just what you are looking for with the UK Internet Service Provider (ISP) slashing prices on its speedy internet connections. The deals come courtesy of the 2022 Black Friday sales and there are some genuinely good deals to be bagged.

New Virgin Media users can currently take advantage of price cuts which include 132Mbps downloads for £25 per month. If that doesn’t sound anywhere near fast enough for your nightly Netflix and gaming binges then don’t worry. Virgin has confirmed that it’s 362 Mbps speeds have also been discounted with users paying just £27 per month – that’s over 50 percent less than the standard price. Want to go even faster? One final deal offers blisteringly quick 500Mbps downloads for £33 – that’s a whopping £29 off Virgin’s usual price. As a quick comparison, those with a 500Mbps connection can download a full HD movie in under two minutes. It’s not just broadband prices that have been slashed, with Virgin also offering big discounts on its TV bundles as well. That means you can get Virgin’s Bigger Bundle which includes 362Mbps broadband along with over 190 channels and BT Sport for £39 per month – saving £30. There’s also money off the Ultimate Volt Bundle which costs £79 per month. This plan features the best Gig1 speeds along with over 230 channels and an Unlimited O2 SIM for your smartphone.

All of these deals are available now – full details below. Virgin Media M350 broadband

PRICE: NOW £27 – WAS £56

INCLUDES: 362Mbps downloads

CONTRACT: 18 months – £9.99 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL Virgin Media M500 broadband

PRICE: NOW £33 – WAS £62

INCLUDES: 516Mbps downloads

CONTRACT: 18 months – £9.99 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL Virgin Media Bigger Bundle

PRICE: NOW £39 – WAS £69

INCLUDES: 362Mbps downloads, 190 channels, BT Sport, Virgin TV Box

CONTRACT: 18 months – £9.99 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL Virgin Media Ultimate Volt Bundle

PRICE: NOW £79 – WAS £85

INCLUDES: Gig1 downloads, over 230 channels, Unlimited SIM card

CONTRACT: 18 months – £9.99 upfront fee

SEE THE DEAL

Of course, it’s not just Virgin Media that has slashed broadband prices. BT is also offering half-price connections with prices starting from jut £14.49 per month. Sky is boasting that its deal offers its lowest ever price and firms such as TalkTalk and Plusnet are dishing free gifts for new customers. If you want to slash your broadband, Express.co.uk has a full round-up of the best deals Black Friday broadband deals below.

BT BROADBAND – 50% OFF DEAL: Six months half price

PRICE: From £14.49

FEATURES: BT broadband is offering six months of broadband for half the usual price. That means you can get 36Mbps speeds for just £14.49 per month or upgrade to speedy 900Mbps speeds for £27.99 per month. Read our guide to all the best BT Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE BT THE DEALS HERE SKY BROADBAND – LOW PRICE DEAL: Lowest-ever price

PRICE: From £23

FEATURES: Sky is offering broadband at its lowest price with things now starting from just £23 per month. That deal includes 36Mbps speeds which are fast enough for a bit of streaming and sending emails. Those wanting faster speeds can get 145Mbps for £30 or 500Mbps for £40. Read our guide to all the best Sky broadband Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 18 months | £19.95 fee

SEE SKY THE DEALS HERE PLUSNET – FREE GIFT DEAL: Cheap prices and free gift cards

PRICE: From £21.99

FEATURES: BT’s Plusnet service has some very cheap broadband plans and is also throwing in free gift cards with some of its packages. You can currently get entry-level 38Mbps speeds for £21.99. There’s also 145Mbps downloads for £23.99 which includes a £50 rewards card or 500Mbps for £37.99 with a £75 gift card included. Read our guide to all the best Plusnet Black Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE PLUSNET THE DEALS HERE TALKTALK – FREE PRIME DEAL: Free Prime for a year

PRICE: From £29.95

FEATURES: Fancy free Amazon Prime for a year? That’s exactly what TalkTalk is dishing out. This offer is available on a number of plans including the firm’s Full Fibre 100 and Full Fibre 900 options. Read our guide to all the best TalkTalk Friday deals

CONTRACT: 24-months | No upfront fee

SEE TALKTALJ THE DEALS HERE

What is Black Friday? Black Friday was started in the United States as a way for retailers to drum-up extra sales ahead of the holidays. The one-day sales event would see millions of people queue up outside high street shops to secure the best Black Friday deals, dubbed “doorbusters”. Held on the first Friday after the Thanksgiving celebrations, Black Friday is no longer confined to the shores of the United States – it has become a global phenomenon. Want to know more about all the best upcoming deals? Read our in-depth guide to the best Black Friday deals with early deals, top tips and how to spot a bargain.

