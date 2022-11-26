Virgin River’s fans ‘work out’ major season 5 death in exclusive poll

The fifth season of Virgin River has finally wrapped filming with the Netflix series expected to return in the next few months. As such, the fandom has been coming up with their ideas of what lies ahead for Mel Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and the rest of the town. Now, thanks to an exclusive poll by Express.co.uk, many feel they’ve worked out who could be the next character to bow out of the show.

Virgin River is no stranger to a heartbreaking exit or two during its four-season run on Netflix so far.

From Lilly’s (Lynda Boyd) devastating farewell to Calvin (David Cubitt) meeting his demise in explosive circumstances, the past few years have seen plenty of exits.

But which Virgin River character could end up packing their bags in season five, or even meet a more deadly end?

According to Virgin River fans, there’s one man who’s more likely than most to meet his maker in the fifth season.

