Wait… there’s more? Here’s what to know about Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Almost everyone knows Thanksgiving, Black Friday and even Small Business Saturday. But have you heard of Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday?

Now, the tradition of Americans scouring the shelves for the best holiday deals and feeding the need to shop until they drop, continues into the week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

[TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into custody, deputies say | Light Up Mount Dora Saturday kicks off month of Christmas events | Become a News 6 Insider]

Cyber Monday kicks off the week after Thanksgiving with online discounts and exclusive shopping deals. According to the University of Texas Permian Basin, the term was initially coined in a 2005 news release issued by the National Retail Federation.

It’s a day that’s grown in popularity since it was introduced over 15 years ago, with 2020 being the busiest year on record.

The association predicts that of the estimated 166.3 million people participating in the Thanksgiving shopping period this year, about 63.9 million plan to shop on Cyber Monday, the second most popular day to shop behind Black Friday.

Travel Tuesday, while less known, follows Cyber Monday and is a chance to score great flight, hotel and car rental deals with travel companies.

According to Hopper, an online travel agency, this is the sixth year the day is returning, offering 50% more deals than Black Friday and 30% more deals than Cyber Monday.

Travel Tuesday allows shoppers to shave hundreds to thousands of dollars off both domestic and international flight prices, travel agency officials said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: