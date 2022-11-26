Warzone 2 Now Has Flying Boats Thanks To Hackers

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has unfortunately not quite received the same reception as Modern Warfare 2. While the only real issue with Modern Warfare 2 is the ridiculously confusing menu UI, Warzone’s 2.0 iteration is plagued with issues that have seen its Steam reviews drop down to Mostly Negative. This is primarily due to the fact that the game is not only filled with bugs, glitches, and performance issues, but the new DMZ mode is just plain boring. So, it seems that hackers have decided to make their own fun in Warzone 2.





Cheaters and hackers usually entail scummy players that use wallhacks, aimbots, and other cheating software to win games. They can, unfortunately, be found in almost any online multiplayer game, and always find a way to circumvent the developers’ anti-cheat safeguards. Of course, everyone hates hackers as they ruin the experience for genuine players. However, a new trend in Warzone 2 has most players laughing instead of complaining.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a number of videos have emerged showing Warzone 2 players coming across flying boats. And, while this is evidently a hack of some sort, I have to admit that it’s quite funny. Many of these videos entail the boat swooping down from the sky, and the captain/driver/pilot asking them to hop in via proximity chat. These boats are usually already loaded up with other players, collectively cackling at the hilarity of it all.

Again, I have to reiterate that cheating and hacking is bad, but just imagine the reaction of the poor, unsuspecting sod that sees a boat swooping down on them from the sky, with a literal boatload of operators laughing and shooting at them. Perhaps these hackers have taken inspiration from a certain someone’s flying boat in God of War Ragnarok.

While this hack may have provided a moment of levity, the fact remains that Warzone 2 is a buggy and broken mess. Players have reported being shot at by invisible enemies – which is not a perk, but a bug – and in some extreme cases, have been locked out of Warzone 2 and asked to purchase Modern Warfare 2 to continue.

