Watch: Coco Gauff and her brother support US soccer team for first time at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Coco Gauff and her brother Cameron Gauff were excited to support the US soccer team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In their second group-stage match at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar on November 25, the American team played out a goalless draw with England on Friday.

The teenager revealed to her fans that it was her first time watching a soccer match and shared that she and her brother were pumped to watch and cheer for their country.

“Us getting hype for the USA vs England today. (we’ve never watched a soccer match in our life),” Coco Gauff said.

The American tennis star, who recently signed a multi-year extension with sports shoemaker New Balance, showed off her custom American-themed shoes in the video with her brother.

