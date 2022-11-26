Watch out Apple! Samsung’s iPad rivals slashed to just £119 at Amazon

If you’re in need of a new tablet but can’t stretch to an iPad from Apple then Samsung may have the answer. The Korean technology firm has just slashed prices, via its Amazon store , with things starting for as little as £118. That’s ludicrously cheap especially when you compare it to Apple’s devices which start from at least £369.

This low price includes the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which features an 8.7-inch screen, slim bezels and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

If that doesn’t sound powerful enough for your needs then don’t panic as there are plenty more devices to choose from including deals on the Tab A8 which is now just £199 – saving £60.

There are even lower prices on the premium Tab S8 and ultimate Tab S8 Ultra. That top-of-the-range tablet includes a stunning 14.8-inch display, fast processor and an S Pen stylus tucked inside the box so you can scribble on the screen without using your finger.

If any of these deals sound enticing then you can see the full details below.