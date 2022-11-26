Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White has two famous parents

Who are Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White’s famous parents?

Percy Hynes White, who comes from St Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, is the son of two famous parents.

His dad is none other than Thomas Hynes, who is best known as a novelist, actor and director.

He is behind popular books such as Say Nothing Saw Wood, Down to the Dirt, The Devil You Don’t Know and We’ll All Be Burnt In Our Bed Some Night.

In terms of his life in front of the camera, the 46-year-old has been acting since 2001.