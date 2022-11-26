Wednesday boss teases more Addams Family in season 2

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Al said of the supporting cast.

In addition to Morticia and Gomez, iconic Addamses like Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) and their butler Lurch (George Burcea) also make the occasional appearance.

However, Catherine and Luis are the clear stand-outs amongst the family, taking over from Angelica Huston and Raul Julia’s performances in the 1990s films.

“Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia,” Al went on in an interview with TV Line.