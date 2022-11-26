Categories
Sports

West Ottawa’s Elliot Dozeman is Holland Sentinel Boys Tennis Player of the Year


West Ottawa's Elliot Dozeman poses for a portrait Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at MVP Athletic Club in Holland. Dozeman has been selected as the Sentinel's tennis player of the year.

PARK TWP. – Elliot Dozeman knew the move to No. 1 singles would be difficult.

So he started working the second last year finished to be prepared.

The West Ottawa junior worked on his strength, adding another dimension to his powerful serve, and became one of the best players in the state.

Dozeman was selected as The Holland Sentinel Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

“Elliot is setting himself up to be one of the best singles players to ever play for West Ottawa,” West Ottawa coach Brian Metz said. “Only a junior, his game is going to continue to grow this off-season and I think he’s got the potential to be one of the best singles players in the state next fall as a senior.”

As a junior, Dozeman was 19-11, playing some of the top programs in the state on a regular basis. In fact, nearly 90% of his competition qualified for state outside conference play, and multiple OK Red Conference teams made the state finals as well.

In the powerful OK Red Conference, he went 6-1 during the seasonand finished third in the conference tournament. He was a semifinalist at the Division 1 regional tournament and led the Panthers back to the tate tournament.

His signature moment came earlier in the season when he swept his flight at the Ann Arbor Pioneer quad, something no West Ottawa player has done, leadin gthe Panthers to win the event for the first time after decades of competing at the event.





