Categories
Pets

What can our pets eat off holiday tables (or leftovers)?


OK, I give up. For so many years, we folks writing in the dog and cat realm have been shaking our index fingers at people for giving their pets part of the holiday fare.

Still, folks can’t resist the big brown eyes and constant stare of a pet by the table. Especially vulnerable to temptation are those from outside the home who see no problem sneaking a treat to the poor mutt.

This year, we’ll explore what is OK to feed your pets.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: