What’s new on Netflix in December 2022

Fahoo fores dahoo dores, welcome new December Netflix releases come this way!

Indeed, while the guy in the big red coat won’t arrive for another 30 days or so, the Big Red Streaming Monolith dropped by early to reveal its movie and TV show gifts for the final month of the year – including the recent blow-em-up blockbuster “Bullet Train,” the clever comedy hit “21 Jump Street,” the family favorite “Trolls” and critically acclaimed gems like “Emily the Criminal,” “Prisoners” and “Side Effects.”

The truly impressive streaming stocking stuffers, though, are the Netflix originals with new seasons of guilty pleasure game shows (“Too Hot to Handle” and “The Circle”), a holiday feast of Hallmark-ian Christmas fluff, a new batch of escapism with “Emily in Paris,” and big new movies from auteurs like Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”), Noah Baumbach (“White Noise”) and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Bardo”).

Then there’s the most shimmering of Netflix’s shiny new objects: “Glass Onion,” the star-studded, high-priced and massively buzzy “Knives Out” sequel that’s currently making bank in theaters. But because the streaming geniuses at Netfix have something against making actual money, it’s just a limited “sneak preview” run that’ll be gone in a week. For now. We’ll see if the Big Red Streaming Monolith can get its mind around the concept of “profit” and extend the theatrical release – but no matter the case, you’re guaranteed to find it on Netflix on Dec. 23. A month from now. When the buzz from this one-week run has faded. I don’t understand this industry anymore.

While I try to understand this new economic strategy of not making money, here’s the Santa’s sleigh of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in December.

“21 Jump Street”

“Basketball Wives” seasons 1-2

“Coach Carter”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Dead End”

“Forged in Fire: Knife or Death” season 1

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“The Happytime Murders”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – The Final Episodes”

“LEGO Friends: Holiday Special”

“Love Island USA” season 3

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Masked Scammer”

“Meekah” season 1

“My Girl”

“Peppermint”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Qala”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Troll”

“Troy”

“Big Brother” seasons 10 and 14

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Firefly Lane” season 2 part 1

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Hot Skull”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Lady Chatterley’s Lover”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “My Unorthodox Life” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Sr.”

“Supermodel Me: Revolution” season 1

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Warriors of Future”

“The Best of Me”

“Bullet Train”

“The Amazing Race” seasons 17 and 31

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Delivery By Christmas”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me?”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Burning Patience”

“Emily the Criminal”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “I Hate Christmas”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Marriage App”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Most Beautiful Flower”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Smiley”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Too Hot to Handle” season 4 (new episodes weekly)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Elephant Whisperers”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Lookism”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “CAT”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Dragon Age: Absolution”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Dream Home Makeover” season 4

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” part 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Alchemy of Souls” season 1 part 2

“Prisoners”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Last Chance U: Basketball” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Single’s Inferno” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Tom Papa: What a Day!”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Don’t Pick Up the Phone”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Glitter”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “I Believe in Santa”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Kangaroo Valley”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Big 4”

“The Hills” seasons 1-2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Sonic Prime”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Violet Evergarden: Recollections”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “A Storm for Christmas”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “BARDO: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Cook at All Costs”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Dance Monsters”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Far From Home”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Paradise P.D.” season 4

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Private Lesson”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Recruit”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Summer Job”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari”

“Side Effects”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Trolley”

“Trolls”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “A Not So Merry Christmas”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh” part 1

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Disconnect: The Wedding Planner”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Emily in Paris” season 3

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “I Am a Killer” season 4

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Alice in Borderland” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Glass Onion”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Pinata Masters”

“After Ever Happy”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Daughter From Another Mother” season 3

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Roald Dahl’s Matlida The Musical”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Time Hustler”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Witcher: Blood Origin”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Vir Das: Landing”

“No Escape”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Treason”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Chelsea Handler: Revolution”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “7 Women and a Murder”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “A Night at the Kindergarten”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Circle” season 5 (new episodes weekly)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Stuck with You”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Brown and Friends”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Alpha Males”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Chicago Party Aunt” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Secrets of Summer” season 2

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “White Noise”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Best of Stand-Up 2022”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “Lady Voyeur”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Glory”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “God’s Crooked Lines”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “The Interest of Love”

NETFLIX ORIGINAL: “My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy”