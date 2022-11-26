When will “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” be released? Check date

Get ready for the latest Modern Warfare instalment in the form of Modern Warfare 2. We expect the Activision servers to have a challenging time when the players flock to play. But when can you start playing multiplayer? You might be enjoying the early access Modern Warfare 2 campaign if you pre-ordered the game. You might be going through the solo content and finding safe codes, but multiplayer is always a huge part of it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022, and you will be able to buy the game from retailers like CDKeys, GAME, and Amazon. We expect you to play multiplayer, and we know Warzone 2 will not be released until next month. Multiplayer mode will start at midnight BST on Xbox One and PS4 on October 28.

However, you will have to wait a little longer for the PC. It will come at 5 am on October 28 morning. Activision developers shared a launch trailer for the game ahead of its launch day.

