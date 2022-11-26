Where was Wednesday on Netflix filmed?

The wait is finally over! Tim Burton’s Wednesday — starring Jenna Ortega (Scream), Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), and more — made its Netflix debut on Nov. 23, and as many predicted, the series is a beautifully shot, spooky show with fantastic acting, storytelling, and mise en scene.

The show follows the high school career, of the infamous, notoriously gothic, death-obsessed, and quick-witted, Wednesday Addams at the Nevermore Academy — the academic institution that “nurtures outcasts, freaks and monsters”.

The location plays an important role in the series and helps to bring the gothic-style universe truly to life. If you’re curious as to where the visually appealing series was filmed, you’re in the right place! We have all the shooting location details below!

Where was Tim Burton’s Wednesday filmed?

According to House Beautiful, the eight-episode Tim Burton Addams family adaptation, was shot across 70 different sets, “across six sound stages and various locations around Bucharest, Romania.”

Nevermore Academy

One of the most recognizable locations from the show, that you can also visit in real life if you ever find yourself in Romania, is that of the gothic-style boarding school that Wednesday attends. Cantacuzino Castle, in Prahova Valley near Bucegi Mountains,Romania, provides the backdrop for many of the exterior and aerial shots at Nevermore Academy.

In reality, the castle is actually much better lit and more welcoming – you can check out pics, or even a range a visit by following this link – here.

Jericho, Pilgrim World, and more

The nearby town, Jericho, Pilgrim World, the sheriff’s house, and even the Nevermore quad were almost entirely built specifically for the show. These locations were constructed at Buftea Studios, in Buftea,Romania.

Poe Cup lakes

For the scenes filmed during the heated race for the Poe Cup, two separate locations were used. According to IMDb, the scenes were actually filmed across two lakes in Romania called Brănești and Sterbei.