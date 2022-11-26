Who Dies in the Netflix series ‘1899?’

Netflix recently debuted 1899, a new mystery box show from Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of Dark. The series follows a group of immigrants from Europe as they travel to New York aboard a ship called the Kerberos. During their trip, they stumble upon another ship from the same company called the Prometheus that went missing four months prior. However, not all is as it seems aboard the Kerberos.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers for the Netflix series 1899.]

Who dies in ‘1899?’ And are they really dead? | Cr. Netflix

The main characters in ‘1899’ all have harrowing backstories

1899 features an ensemble cast of characters aboard the Kerberos. Each episode gives the audience a look into their history and what lead them to make the move to America. For Maura Franklin, played by Emily Beecham, she’s unsure of what exactly happened to her before getting on the ship. She recalls being inside a facility when her father forces men to strap her to a chair and inject something into her neck. Maura believes her brother was aboard the Prometheus when it went missing.

The captain, Eyk (Andreas Pietschmann), lost his wife and daughters in a mysterious fire. A few passengers on the ship committed murder, one woman runs a brothel, and another deserted the military. Regardless, all of them have somewhat of a shady background, and it appears as though they’re trying to escape their pasts. When a group of passengers discover the Prometheus and decide to investigate, they discover one person left alive – a little boy holding a strange device. It doesn’t take long for the passengers of the Kerberos to turn on one another and quickly divide into sides.