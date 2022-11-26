Categories
Why the West’s ‘weak’ response to a forgotten war ’emboldened’ Putin in Ukraine


Under the cover of darkness, Russian tanks rolled into a foreign territory and, in a moment, ended life as many knew it.

It was long before the winter invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. It was the height of summer, in another former Soviet state, more than 13 years earlier.

In August 2008, Moscow sent its military into Georgia to back separatists in two regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Nikoloz Koberidze and Nino Tabatadze were among the Georgians who fled the violence in the mountainous Ossetia region, where they had both grown up.

To this day they have never been able to return.

The area remains under control of the breakaway leaders backed by the Kremlin.

“Nothing is left. It is impossible to locate our home. We hear it has been flattened,” Mr Koberidze says.

Ms Tabatadze recalls the months of violence and fighting that plagued their village in the lead-up to the invasion, when Georgia’s military were fighting the Ossetian separatists.

“The smallest noise would make me jump … We would lay on the floor and wait for gunfire to stop,” she says.

“We still wish to return. We have left everything there ⁠— our deceased, the bodies of parents and grandparents. They are all there.”

The most-intense fighting between Russia and Georgia lasted only five days, before a ceasefire was agreed.

However, some analysts say the agreement “favoured Moscow”, and the West’s weak response to the conflict emboldened Vladimir Putin to eventually invade Ukraine.

At the time of the August war, Putin had just finished his second presidential term, and was serving as Russian prime minister under President Dmitri Medvedev.

However, many Russia watchers say that, even from this lower position, Putin was still pulling all the strings. 

‘It goes according to the same plan’

Today, Mr Koberidze and Ms Tabatadze live in a small home in the village of Tserovani with their daughter, Mariam.

The township was set up as a refuge for the thousands of internally displaced people after the Russia-Georgia conflict.

A man, a woman and young girl stand together in a garden, smiling towards camera.
Nino Tabatadze, her husband, Nikoloz Koberidze, and daughter, Mariam, 8, have settled in Tserovani.(ABC News: Tom Joyner)

For them, watching the horror of invasion in Ukraine has been a painful reminder of what they lost.

“It is the same going on in Ukraine now as what has happened here. It goes according to the same plan,” Mr Koberidze says.



