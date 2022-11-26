Why You Don’t Need a Pet Camera and What to Buy Instead

Whether they’re furry, feathered, or scaly, we all want to make sure our pets are happy and healthy. That’s why pet cameras have become so popular. However, these specialized cameras might not be the best way to keep an eye on Fido or Fluffy.

It turns out that just about any indoor Wi-Fi camera can do the trick. Read on to learn why these cameras are a better option than a pet camera and see our top picks for indoor Wi-Fi cameras for pet parents.

The Top 3 Reasons We Say No to Pet Cameras

When you’re looking for a way to monitor your pet while you’re away, a pet camera might seem like the way to go. While these cameras do let you keep tabs on your best friend, they typically aren’t worth the extra cost for several reasons.

For starters, pet cameras can be costly without offering many more features than a basic Wi-Fi camera. Both types of cameras allow you to view your pets and even talk to them, so why pay an additional $100 or more for the same functions?

Speaking of functions, some people think a pet camera is a must because some come with features like a treat dispenser. However, this feature is generally not worth the higher price tag. It can also lead to over-treating and weight problems for your pet.

Finally, many pet cameras don’t have the same support and quality as a general Wi-Fi camera. For example, some might have poor image quality or an annoying app. Additionally, these pet cameras might not stand the test of time in terms of support. As a result, a few years from now, you might have a pet camera with an outdated app or nonexistent customer service.

Best Budget-Friendly Camera: Wyze Cam v3

This might be our budget pick for a Wi-Fi camera, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on features and functions. The Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera that provides 1080p HD video, color night vision, 24/7 continuous recording, and motion and sound detection. It also comes with two-way audio so that you can listen to your pet and talk to them while you’re away.

You’ll love how easy this camera is to use, as it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. While you’re likely to use the Wyze Cam inside if it’s serving as a pet camera, you can also use it outdoors, giving you more bang for your buck.

Best Budget-Friendly Camera



Wyze Cam v3 Keeping an eye on your fur baby while you’re away has never been easier (or more affordable).

Best Basic Model From Amazon: Blink Mini

If your smart home consists of Amazon devices, you’ll want to consider using the Blink Mini as a pet camera. This camera plugs right into a wall outlet and pairs seamlessly with Alexa. Like the Wyze camera, the Blink Mini offers 1080p HD video, night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, making it incredibly easy to keep tabs on your fur baby.

Setting up the Blink Mini and getting started couldn’t be easier. You just plug in your camera, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and follow the instructions in the Blink Home Monitor app. It just takes a few minutes to get everything up and running.

Best Basic Model From Amazon



Blink Mini Setting up this Wi-Fi camera is literally as easy as 1-2-3, allowing you to start checking in on your pet sooner.

Best Way to Follow the Action: eufy Security Solo Indoor Cam

You might want a Wi-Fi camera that offers a bit more than the basics. If you want to check in on your pet from every angle, the eufy Security Solo Indoor Cam is a great choice. With this pet camera alternative, you’ll enjoy 1080p HD video, night vision, and motion detection. However, these features and the built-in two-way audio are just the beginning of what this little camera can do.

This camera from eufy also allows you to pan the camera’s lens 360 degrees horizontally and tilt it 96 degrees vertically so that you can see the entire room. Thanks to smart integration, you can connect your eufy camera to the Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa to keep track of everything that’s going on.

Best Way to Follow the Action





Best For Ring Users: Ring Indoor Cam

Ring makes more than just video doorbells. It also sells Wi-Fi cameras that can allow you to check in on your pets. With the Ring Indoor Cam, you can see, hear, and speak to people and animals in your home using your phone or tablet. It’s all thanks to a combination of HD video, motion sensors, and two-way audio.

As with the other Wi-Fi cameras on this list, setup is a breeze for the Ring Indoor Cam. Just plug it into an outlet and connect it to your Wi-Fi. From there, you can pair it with Alexa to keep a watchful eye and ear on your pets and home while you’re away.

Best For Ring Users



Ring Indoor Cam Check in on your furry, feathered, and scaly friends using a camera from the maker of the iconic video doorbell.

Best Starter Google Nest Cam: Google Nest Security Cam

If you prefer Google products, the Google Nest Security Cam can make an excellent pet camera. This camera comes with extras that go beyond basic night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. For example, the camera’s built-in intelligence can tell the difference between a person, an animal, and a vehicle.

Another great feature of the Google Nest Security Cam is its ability to store three hours of video history for free. If you purchase a Nest Aware subscription, you can store up to 60 days’ worth of video. Additionally, the Nest Cam will store up to one hour of video if your Wi-Fi goes down. This is true even if you don’t have a paid subscription to Nest Aware.