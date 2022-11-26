Whyte secures Joshua rematch with Franklin win





Eddie Hearn confirmed that Dillian Whyte has secured an Anthony Joshua rematch with his majority decision win over Jermaine Franklin tonight. According to the Matchroom Boxing Promoter they will square off in either March or the summer depending on Whyte’s recovery. The Body Snatcher won with scorecards of 115-115, 116-112, and 116-112 in his favour after an extremely competitive fight.

From the opening bell, it was clear Franklin held the speed advantage as he let rip with sharp combinations. Varying the trajectory from the body to head, Franklin was able to keep Whyte guessing off the back foot although the trademark left hook from The Body Snatcher always threatened. In the second round, Whyte began to work the body and rough up his foe, but Franklin remained unphased and returned fire well. The third and fourth saw the Brit begin to walk down Franklin and land heavy with the American visibly slowing with every clubbing shot. A spirited effort from Franklin past the quarter-way mark kept things competitive with the sixth swinging in his favour after a difficult fifth. Franklin caught his second wind and upped the tempo as visible signs of frustration set in from Whyte.

Coming into the closing round, David Haye on the DAZN broadcast had it even, and that seemed about right. Neither man looked to be doing enough to edge it until Whyte landed a huge left hook that bounced Franklin up against the ropes in the final few seconds. A nervy few minutes followed as the judges tallied up the totals, with Whyte edging it on the cards. When asked whether the plan is now to make Whyte vs Joshua II, Hearn said on the DAZN broadcast: “Absolutely, that was a great heavyweight fight and well done to Jermaine Franklin. I think Dillian had to win those last three rounds to win the fight. I think he needed to win 10,11,12 to edge it but I think that’s the fight to make and Dillian Whyte moves on.” “I thought it was a great performance from Jermaine Franklin but yes AJ is here, his fight date will be announced next week. I’d love it to be Dillian Whyte but maybe he’ll have a rest and AJ goes first in March and we do it in the summer.

