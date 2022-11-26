Woman killed for her organs after travelling to Peru to meet boyfriend

A medical student has been arrested over the murder and apparent organ harvesting of a Mexican woman who had travelled to meet him in Peru after they struck up an online romance. Blanca Arellano, 51, had met Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, 37, on a gaming app where they began an online relationship before Blanca agreed to meet him in Peru. She made the 3,000-mile trip to Huacho to meet the student at the Jose Faustino Sanchez University on July 27, and remained in constant communication with her family back in Mexico, where it appeared as though everything was going well.

But after failing to hear from her since November 7, the family contacted authorities who appealed for information as to her whereabouts, reports the Mirror.

Her niece Karla Arellano tweeted after the disappearance: “As the months went by, my aunt was telling me that she was happy, relaxed and that the relationship was going very well.”

She also wrote: “I never thought I would be in this situation, but today I’m asking for your support to spread this post and find one of the most loved and important people of my life.”

In regular Twitter updates she wrote about how her fears were growing over the safety of her aunt after communicating with Villafuerte who was her only contact in Peru.