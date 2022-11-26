Categories
‘Wonderful Christmastime’ Has Earned Paul McCartney More Than $15 Million Alone

It only took Paul McCartney a couple of minutes to write one of the most festive rock ‘n’ roll Christmas songs ever, “Wonderful Christmastime.” The song still brings in the big bucks, over $15 million, to be exact, even though some fans think it’s one of the worst Christmas songs ever.

Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine performing during a Christmas special in 1977.
Paul and Linda McCartney with Denny Laine | David Redfern/Redferns

Paul McCartney wrote ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ in 10 minutes during July

According to the Sunday Post, Paul wrote “Wonderful Christmastime” in about 10 minutes on a “boiling hot day in July” during a recording session for McCartney II.

