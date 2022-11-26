‘Wonderful Christmastime’ Has Earned Paul McCartney More Than $15 Million Alone

It only took Paul McCartney a couple of minutes to write one of the most festive rock ‘n’ roll Christmas songs ever, “Wonderful Christmastime.” The song still brings in the big bucks, over $15 million, to be exact, even though some fans think it’s one of the worst Christmas songs ever.

Paul and Linda McCartney with Denny Laine | David Redfern/Redferns

Paul McCartney wrote ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ in 10 minutes during July

According to the Sunday Post, Paul wrote “Wonderful Christmastime” in about 10 minutes on a “boiling hot day in July” during a recording session for McCartney II.

The lyrics include, “The mood is right. The spirits up. We’re here tonight. And that’s enough. Simply having a wonderful Christmastime. Simply having a wonderful Christmastime. The party’s on. The feeling’s here. That only comes. This time of year.”

Judging by the simplistic lyrics, it’s easy to understand how Paul wrote the song so quickly. He was recording his first solo album following the split of his band, Wings, that fall. However, the band performed the song live during one of their last shows and even appeared in the song’s music video.

It became Paul’s first solo single since 1971’s “Eat at Home,” and he released it in November 1979, just in time for the holiday season.