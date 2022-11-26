World Cup fans in Qatar blast ‘disgusting’ FIFA for treatment

Wales may not be in Qatar for much longer after suffering a crushing 2-0 defeat against Iran at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday. Rob Page’s side are rock-bottom of Group B on one point and will need to beat England and hope Iran and the USA draw for any chance of progression into the knockout rounds.

But for some fans, the 2022 World Cup wasn’t about the outcome. It was supposed to be a memorable occasion as the first World Cup appearance since 1958. That said, the ongoing row between Wales’ LGBTQ+ community and FIFA will have undoubtedly marred the experience for many.

