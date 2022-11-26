World Cup tragedy as Wales fan, 62, on family trip to Qatar dies

A Wales fan has sadly passed away while following his country with his friends and family at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Kevin Davies, a 62-year-old from Pembrokeshire, has died while in the Middle East with his son and some pals to witness Wales’ first World Cup campaign since 1958.

