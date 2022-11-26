WWE Survivor Series 2022: Live updates, results, highlights | DAZN News Norway

Survivor Series takes on a new wrinkle tonight as men’s and women’s WarGames matches take centre stage.

The WarGames format sees two rings placed side by side, with a steel cage running along the circumference of combined stage. What results is a gruelling and entertaining style of match between two large teams, with this event marking the first time the main WWE roster will participate in WarGames.

In addition to the marquee matches, the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship is on the line between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi while AJ Styles faces Finn Balor in a men’s singles match.

DAZN brings you live commentary of the entire event, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 match card