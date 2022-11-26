Xbox Black Friday Deals – 2022 Games, Controllers, Headsets, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.



Black Friday Xbox deals have officially landed at all major retailers. Whether you’re shopping for a new controller, want to pick up a hot new release, or simply need to find an Xbox Series S at a great low price, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye. To help you manage all the chaos, we’ve rounded up the best Xbox Black Friday deals available today. Be sure to check back often, as we’ll update this list as new discounts appear.

Several blockbusters launched this year are included in the savings, such as Sonic Frontiers, Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Gotham Knights, several sports sims, and plenty more. Beyond brick-and-mortar retailers, Xbox is hosting its own digital Black Friday selection–giving you a chance to score hundreds of games at incredible prices. It’s worth noting that GameStop is price-matching a lot of deals, so if you prefer to shop there or are at your local store this weekend, you can likely get the lowest price offered at major retailers.

Quick look at Xbox Black Friday deals…

Speaking of the Xbox Series S, you can grab the special “holiday edition” for just $240 at Amazon. Since the holidays are a time for togetherness, it makes sense to pair that new console with an extra controller or two. First-party Xbox controllers are on sale for as low as $39. You can even save big on the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, which is ideal for competitive gaming. And, of course, there are some seriously good Xbox headset deals, too.

Here’s a closer look at all the best Xbox Black Friday deals. We also have roundups for the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch and PlayStation deals. Also, make sure to take a peek at Black Friday sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

Editor’s Note:We’ve included multiple links for as many deals as possible. Popular games are selling out fast, so make sure to check the other listed retailers if your preferred retailer is sold out.