10 Best Sophomore Movies From Actors Turned Directors

Russell Crowe's new movie Poker Face has just been released, and many audiences are already calling it a marked improvement over his directorial debut, The Water Diviner. This seems to be a common case with actors who take up directing – and by their second feature, most have already found their unique style.





And Russell Crowe certainly isn’t the first actor to try out his talents behind the camera. It’s becoming more and more common for actors to try their hand at directing, as it’s an easy way to draw attention to a project. But many actors actually have a clear talent at it, and by their sophomore feature, it’s usually clear.

Jon Favreau – Elf (2003)

Most audiences will know Jon Favreau for his recent acting work in the MCU, but he’s actually the name behind some of the most popular movies and TV shows in recent memory. He’s recently worked on projects such as The Mandalorian and The Lion King, but his most popular work remains the festive classic Elf.

When it comes to Christmas movies, it’s difficult to think of a more beloved and popular example than Elf. The film has become a staple of the season, with many families returning to the timeless story year after year – which is a huge testament to Favreau’s incredibly engaging directorial style.

George Clooney – Good Night, And Good Luck (2005)

George Clooney has unfortunately developed a reputation as one of today’s most boring directors, but those who criticize his talent are clearly unfamiliar with the director’s early work. Good Night and Good Luck tells the thrilling true story of one journalist’s attempts to bring down Senator Joseph McCarthy in the ’50s, and it’s directed with a clear confidence and boldness that really makes the story feel powerful.

Clooney’s directorial works might not have reached these heights since 2005, but there’s no denying that he displays a clear talent behind the camera in this film. From the crisp monochrome cinematography to the emotional storytelling, the film is a brilliant addition to the investigative thriller genre.

Angelina Jolie – Unbroken (2014)

Unbroken tells the true story of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner whose life and career was disrupted when he was taken prisoner by the Japanese military during the Second World War. It’s an inspirational story of determination and mental fortitude that Jolie really elevates with her emotional and arresting filmmaking.

It’s not often that an actor like Angelina Jolie can transition so effectively to directing, but Unbroken genuinely feels like the work of a seasoned veteran. The story flows at a natural pace, and the visual style really helps to push home the important messages of Zamperini’s journey.

Jordan Peele – Us (2019)

Jordan Peele is one of the rare examples of an actor transitioning to directing so effectively that his acting career is now merely an afterthought. He’s only directed three movies so far, but they’re all been huge successes – both commercially and critically.

While Get Out incorporated elements of horror into its thrilling narrative, Us was Peele’s first attempt at a full-blown horror movie. The film has several moments of genuine terror and panic that really cemented Peele as one of the best horror directors working today.

Rob Reiner – The Sure Thing (1985)

The Sure Thing might not be Rob Reiner’s best work, but it’s undoubtedly some of his most entertaining and engaging. It’s a classic ’80s rom-com that capitalizes on the indisputable chemistry of lead stars John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga to really shine.

Reiner’s talents aren’t fully-developed here, but they’re still present. He’s great at knowing when to keep a scene rolling and when to snap away, which gives The Sure Thing a really effective momentum from start to finish. It’s such an easy watch, which is everything you’d really need from a holiday rom-com.

Sofia Coppola – Lost In Translation (2003)

Sofia Coppola got her start in the film industry by starring as Mary Corleone in The Godfather: Part 3, but her greatest achievements were made behind the camera. She started off her directorial career with The Virgin Suicides, before blowing viewers away with her painfully raw drama Lost in Translation.

The film stars Bill Murray and Scarlet Johansson as two lost souls who find comfort in each other’s company when they find themselves lost in Japan. It’s a poignant meditation on independence and love, which immediately cemented Coppola as one of the rare genuine talents with famous parents.

Ben Affleck – The Town (2010)

After powering through the ’90s as one of the industry’s most popular actors, Ben Affleck decided to try his hand at directing – and it was one of the best decisions he ever made. His existing experience in the film industry gave him a firm understanding of how to make a film exciting, and he applied all that knowledge to The Town.

There isn’t a single boring moment in The Town, which tells the story of a group of robbers whose planned exit from the trade is interrupted when an FBI agent becomes involved in their operation. It’s completely unpredictable from start to finish, with Affleck’s direction ensuring that the audience never knows exactly what’s going to happen next.

Jodie Foster – Home For The Holidays (1995)

Most people know Jodie Foster because of her work as a child actor in movies such as Taxi Driver and the original Freaky Friday, but Foster soon applied everything that she’d learned as an actor in a series of well-received directorial efforts.

Home for the Holidays is probably Foster’s most popular and well-known film to date, starring Holly Hunter as a woman whose life begins to fall apart right before visiting her family home for the holidays. It’s a sweet and charming story, displaying a keen restraint behind the camera that allows the story to really thrive in its own quaintness.

John Krasinski – The Hollars (2016)

The Office‘s Jim Halpert will always be John Krasinski’s most popular character, but the actor has actually begun to make a name for himself as a director in recent years. Most people know about his involvement in A Quiet Place, but before that, he actually made a couple of heartfelt family dramas such as The Hollars.

The Hollars is a fairly simple and predictable film, but Krasinski elevates the story with his charming filmmaking and impressive ability to weave stories together, which allows him to create a complex web of family drama and emotional character work.

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird (2017)

It’s not often that a director’s sophomore project receives an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, but that’s exactly what Greta Gerwig managed with Lady Bird, one of the most popular and widely-beloved teenage dramas of the past decade.

Saoirse Ronan helms the story with her most relatable and compassionate performance to date, navigating the character of Lady Bird in a way that almost all audiences will be able to see themselves in. Gerwig’s direction is flawless, cementing Lady Bird as an instant classic of the genre.

