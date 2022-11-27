10 Best Spanish-Language Series On Netflix

As Netflix grew beyond the anglosphere, the streaming service began producing and acquiring media in other languages. This not only allowed other nations to show off their local talent, but it also contributed to diversifying Netflix’s catalog and provided customers with entertainment they might not have seen otherwise.





Here’s where Spain and Latin America make their triumphant entry, injecting the world of streaming with some much-needed foreign perspective. Whether it’s an action-filled thriller or a passionate telenovela, these Spanish-language series never fail to make an impression.

10/10 Monarca Follows The Owners Of A Major Tequila Empire

In 2019, Netflix released the first season of Monarca, a Mexican drama produced partly by Salma Hayek’s own production company, Ventanarosa. The series follows the Carranza family, the owners of a renowned and successful tequila business, as they become entangled in corruption and scandal.

Monarca’s cast included award-winning actors such as Irene Azuela, Osvaldo Benavides, and Rosa María Bianchi, who are best known for their work in telenovelas. Despite a solid second season in 2021, Netflix eventually canceled the Mexican series, ending in a suspenseful cliffhanger.

9/10 Ingobernable Expertly Blends Political Intrigue & Exciting Action

Ingobernable stars Kate del Castillo as the independent and unstoppable Emilia Urquiza, the fictional First Lady of Mexico. The political drama centers around Emilia’s attempts to escape capture after being accused of murdering her husband. As she tries to prove her innocence, she finds herself embroiled in a web of corruption and violence.

Released only a year apart, Ingobernable’s two seasons are filled with thrilling action and political intrigue akin to that of La Reina del Sur, Castillo’s most popular project. The series also starred Erik Hayser as President Diego Nava and Sense8 alum Eréndira Ibarra as the president’s Chief of Staff.

8/10 Élite Is A Progressive Teen Series With A Riveting Mystery

Produced in Spain and Latin America, Élite is easily one of the past few years’ most popular and binge-able teen dramas. Set in an exclusive private school in Spain, the series revolves around different types of students, their relationships with one another, and an overarching mystery taking over the school.

Élite’s large ensemble cast includes La Casa De Papel’s María Pedraza, Cable Girls’ Itzan Escaramilla, and Mexican popstar Danna Paola as some of the main characters introduced in the first season. The teen series was received with critical acclaim upon release, with critics praising its progressive take on controversial topics like sexuality and religion.

7/10 Cable Girls Was Netflix’s First Spanish Production

Cable Girls is a period drama that follows the lives of four young women, each from a different background, who work at the Spanish National Telephone Company in the late 1920s. The main cast consists of Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, and Maggie Civantos as Lidia, Carlota, Marga, and Ángeles, respectively.

Filmed mostly in Madrid, Cable Girls was Netflix’s first Spanish production and consisted of 42 episodes divided into five seasons. It was lauded for its writing and period-accurate costumes and received multiple awards for its performances, including a GLAAD Media Award for Best Spanish-language Scripted Series.

6/10 Who Killed Sara? Is An Energetic Thriller With Plenty Of Great Acting

Created by Chilean writer José Ignacio Valenzuela, Who Killed Sara? is a mystery thriller about a young man who was incorrectly convicted of his sister’s murder. 18 years later, he leaves prison determined to find the real culprit and get revenge on those who incriminated him.

Who Killed Sara? premiered in early 2021 with positive reviews highlighting the series’ performances and energetic sequences. It ran for three seasons and starred Colombian actor Manolo Cardona as the protagonist, Alejandro Nones as his ex-best friend, and Carolina Miranda as his love interest.

5/10 House Of Flowers Revolves Around A Chaotic Family & Their Businesses

House of Flowers is a black comedy written and directed by Mexican creator Manolo Caro. The series centers around the De La Mora family, the wealthy yet dysfunctional owners of a distinguished flower shop called The House of Flowers. They also own a similarly named cabaret, which had remained a secret from most of the family for generations.

Classified as a “millennial telenovela,” House of Flowers subverts the genre’s stereotypical portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters and other minorities, legitimizing them rather than using them for a punchline. The show starred Mexican legend Verónica Castro as Virginia, the family’s matriarch, and acclaimed actress Cecilia Suárez as her oldest daughter, Paulina.

4/10 Valeria Follows A Writer As She Makes Changes To Her Life

Based on Elísabet Benavent’s comedic novels, Valeria recounts the adventures of the eponymous protagonist as she struggles with her marriage and her job as a writer. When she decides to make drastic changes in her life, her best friends, Lola, Carmen, and Nerea, support her throughout this new journey.

Valeria stars Spanish actress Diana Gómez (best known for her cameo role as Tatiana in Money Heist) as the main character and Maxi Iglesias as her love interest. In late 2021, Netflix confirmed that a third and final season is on the way, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

3/10 The Queen Of Flow Combines The Telenovela Genre With Reggaeton

In 2018, Colombian actress Carolina Ramírez played the lead role in The Queen of Flow. The telenovela follows a young woman named Yeimy who has a talent for musical composition, in particular the rhyming and flow in reggaeton. Years after being betrayed by the man she loved and being falsely convicted of murder, she assumes a false identity and rises to fame.

Consisting of two seasons, The Queen of Flow was a major success worldwide, winning an International Emmy Award for Best Telenovela in 2019. The series also included cameos from various prominent Latin American singers like Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G.

2/10 Velvet Makes Good Use Of Its Large Per-Episode Budget

Originally broadcast on Spain’s Antena 3, Velvet tells the forbidden love story between Ana and Alberto, a talented seamstress and the heir to the famed fashion house she works at. The show is set in the 1950s and has a large cast that includes Paula Echevarría and Sense8’s Miguel Ángel Silvestre as the romantic leads.

With a budget of 500 thousand Euros per episode, Velvet delivers some of Spanish television’s best period costumes and set designs. It ran for four successful seasons and was succeeded by Velvet Colección, a 10-episode sequel that continues the story and introduces new characters.

1/10 La Casa De Papel Is A Worldwide, Award-Winning Phenomenon

Also known by its English name, Money Heist, La Casa De Papel revolves around a group of people who decide to perform two intricate heists in Madrid. Created by Álex Pina, the crime thriller’s ensemble cast includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, and Itziar Atuño as Lisbon.

Since its original run on cable, La Casa De Papel has received praise for its outstanding direction, engaging characters, and a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and drama. After being acquired by Netflix, the series became a worldwide phenomenon, winning the Best Drama award at the 2018 Emmys and receiving a Korean adaptation in 2022.

