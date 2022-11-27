10 Coming-of-Age Horror Movies to Watch After ‘Bones and All’

Audiences love a good coming-of-age story, whether it’s about a high schooler discovering who they truly are for the first time or a graduate finally figuring out what they wish to do with their life. These films can make the viewer feel good about themselves and inspire them. Coming-of-age movies in the horror genre have this same power, albeit they often feature a lot more murder and mayhem along the path to self-discovery.





RELATED: 10 More Violent Romantic Movies to Watch After ‘Bones and All’

Bones and All is the latest coming-of-age horror movie to join the ranks, and its story of young lovers Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothee Chalamet) is sure to strike a chord with audiences. While most viewers will (hopefully) not relate to their penchant for cannibalism, the themes of being forced to grow up and grapple with your true self are universal, and the following ten horror movies tackle these same issues.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Carrie’ (1976)

While not everyone may have been a Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) in high school, we all certainly knew one. A shy teenage girl suffering a harsh upbringing from her religious extremist mother, Margaret (Piper Laurie), Carrie is routinely bullied by her classmates for merely existing.

Everybody knows how Carrie ends, with the outcast gaining telekinetic abilities and causing a massacre at her high school prom. But the journey up to that point is hopeful for Carrie, as things seem to finally be going her way until it is all revealed to be a cruel trick played by her tormentors in one of the 1970’s best horror movies.

Carrie is available to stream on AMC+.

‘Ginger Snaps’ (2000)

Teenage sisters Brigitte (Emily Perkins) and Ginger (Katherine Isabelle) enjoy their lives as outcasts, spending their free time making horror movies. When Ginger is attacked by a werewolf and turned into one, she becomes more promiscuous, causing Brigitte to feel abandoned as she scrambles for a cure to save her sister.

Ginger Snaps is famous for aligning puberty with being a werewolf, and this core idea works well to sell the movie’s take on being forced to grow up. As Ginger becomes one of cinema’s best werewolves, the shy Brigitte must finally stand up for herself as she desperately tries to save the only person she has ever felt connected to.

Ginger Snaps is available to stream on Shudder, Peacock, and Tubi.

‘Teeth’ (2007)

Image via Roadside Attractions

Taking the concept of using your sexuality as a weapon to extreme new heights, Teeth follows Dawn, a teenager who discovers her vagina has a bite. Part of a high school abstinence group, Dawn has no interest in sex until marriage, but upon discovering that men will try to take what they want from her, she harnesses her new power.

Teeth is famous for the scenes where Dawn castrates her would-be attackers, and while the movie leans into its horror-comedy elements in these moments, the film also focuses on Dawn’s coming-of-age. By the end of Teeth, Dawn has become empowered and has grown into a self-assured young adult.

Teeth is available to stream on Showtime.

‘The Black Phone’ (2021)

Based on the short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone stars Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a child killer terrorizing the streets of Denver in 1978. When his latest abductee, Finney (Mason Thames), begins to be contacted by The Grabber’s past victims, he works to escape the deranged masked murderer.

Before his abduction, we learn that Finney shares one of the best sibling bonds in horror with his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). Despite being younger, Gwen often stands up for Finney against bullies at school. His transition from passive victim to determined survivor is the catalyst for his attempts to escape The Grabber.

The Black Phone is available to stream on Peacock.

‘Jennifer’s Body’ (2009)

Working as a new generation’s take on Ginger Snaps, Jennifer’s Body stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as best friends Jennifer and Needy. After a Satanic ritual results in Jennifer becoming a succubus, she feeds on the local boys in town as Needy tries to stop her before her boyfriend, Chip, is next on the menu.

While it is an enjoyable horror-comedy romp with plenty of kills, Jennifer’s Body is at its best when it focuses on the relationship between Jennifer and Needy. While they appear to be opposites when it comes to their personalities, their friendship is genuine and is the heart that has carried this commercial failure to its status as a cult classic.

‘IT’ (2017)

One of the best movies based on Stephen King‘s work, IT follows seven friends as they each deal with the horrors of growing up, all while being pursued by a shape-shifting clown that wishes to eat them. As “The Losers Club” avoid Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), they each learn about their inner strength.

IT is one of the best movies centered around childhood friendships, with “The Losers” feeling like a family by the time the credits roll. Growing up is scary, even without a killer clown, and IT perfectly captures that unique terror we must all face, crafting a tale that is relatable to anyone who was forced to let go of their childhood.

IT is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

‘Super Dark Times’ (2017)

Set in the 1990s, Super Dark Times follows best friends Josh (Charlie Tahan) and Zach (Owen Campbell). When the boys mess around with a katana they found, it results in the death of another friend. Fearing what will happen if anyone finds out, the boys cover up the accident, which leads to an onslaught of paranoia and betrayal, ultimately ending in violence.

Josh and Zach feel like two real, idiotic teenagers, the kind you were or were friends with. While their arguments are trivial, the veil of violence that hangs over them creates a sinister atmosphere. It results in a movie about toxic friendships and how we are often unaware of their influence on us until it is too late.

Super Dark Times is available to stream on Shudder, Hulu, and Tubi.

‘The Craft’ (1996)

Every youth dreams of wielding magic at least once in their life, and the teens in The Craft make that dream a reality. When Sarah (Robin Tunney) moves to a new town, she quickly befriends a trio of outcasts interested in witchcraft. Together they gift themselves magical powers, but the others soon take things too far.

The Craft has become a cult classic in the decades since its release, seen as a positive portrayal of female friendship and the high school experience of women. It contains progressive themes for its period, touching on topics such as racism and abuse, and is one of the leading feminist movies in the horror genre.

The Craft is available to stream on HBO Max.

‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Set in 1944, the Pan’s Labyrinth follows 10-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) as she moves with her pregnant mother to live with her stepfather, the cruel Captain Vidal (Sergi López). As Ofelia explores her new surroundings, she discovers the existence of a dark fairytale world that exists parallel to our own.

An adult version of Alice in Wonderland, Pan’s Labyrinth contains Guillermo del Toro‘s trademark flair for the supernatural while also telling a human story. Ofelia is an innocent child forced into a terrible situation, and she is quickly forced to grow up as she ventures into a dark underworld that threatens to swallow her whole.

Pan’s Labyrinth is available to stream on Starz.

‘Let the Right One In’ (2008)

One of the greatest vampire movies of all time, Let the Right One In is set in Stockholm in 1982. 12-year-old Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant) is a shy boy with no friends, so when he encounters Eli (Lina Leandersson), his new neighbor, he immediately takes a liking to her. As the two grow closer, Oskar learns his new friend is a centuries-old vampire.

Let the Right One In is a vampire movie less interested in the killing conducted by its bloodsuckers and more about the romance that blossoms between the two leads. The movie is an ode to young love, to finding your soulmate on the first try and accepting them for who they are, no matter the personal cost.

Let the Right One In is available to stream on Amazon, Hulu, and Showtime.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Coming-Of-Age Movies, Ranked by Letterboxd Score