10 Movie Titles That Mislead The Audience

There can be several reasons for creating titles that don’t exactly fit a film’s content, and in fairness, a misleading title isn’t always a bad thing. After all, one thing an overly descriptive or direct title can do is give away too much, and no one wants to know how a movie ends just because they read its title.





There are some noteworthy movies that have somewhat misleading titles. Many aren’t impacted negatively by this, but it is kind of funny to find that none give you exactly what you’d expect going in. Whether they want to hide important details, mess with their viewers, or actively deceive the audience, some memorable titles don’t 100% line up with the movies they’re attached to.

‘Chinatown’ (1974)

For a movie called Chinatown, very little of it takes place in Los Angeles’ Chinatown district. Instead, the sprawling narrative takes place throughout L.A. as it follows a private detective uncovering a complex conspiracy that has ramifications for the entire city.

However, it does famously conclude in Chinatown, and given how devastatingly powerful its ending is, it more than earns the right to be called Chinatown from that scene alone (and also not forgetting the iconic line: “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown”). Anyone hoping the movie would take place entirely within the titular suburb may be disappointed, though.

‘Ghost World’ (2001)

Ghost World is not a supernatural-themed horror movie. There are no ghosts, spirits, or any kind of fantastical creatures to be found, with the plot instead centering on a pair of bored teenage girls who play a prank on an unsuspecting, lonely middle-aged man, which quickly spirals out of control.

It’s a film that’s firmly within the comedy/drama – and perhaps coming-of-age – genres, rather than the horror or fantasy genres. Still, most will likely know that going in and enjoy the film for what it is. It’s the kind of movie that would only fool people who just saw the title and didn’t read anything further about it, nor see even just a snippet of its trailer.

‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’ (1984)

There are so many Friday the 13th movies. The franchise started in 1980, with the most recent film being a reboot/loose remake in 2009. If that film is counted among the others, then that means there are a staggering 12 Friday the 13th movies… which makes it pretty funny that the fourth movie in the series, released in 1984, was called The Final Chapter.

Hindsight’s a gift here, because it reveals this is anything but final – the franchise is only a third over, at best. Even if it feels like a finale of sorts – thanks to going all out when it comes to terror/violence, and for being better than the first three movies – even audiences at the time might have been skeptical that this really would be the end of the series. Any skeptics in 1984 turned out to be validated by a fifth movie in the series (A New Beginning)being released the very next year.

‘Marathon Man’ (1976)

When you mention a type of sport or sporting event in a film’s title, some are likely to expect a typical sports movie, which is understandable. However, when it comes to Marathon Man, though it might feature a main character who’s a keen long-distance runner, it’s anything but a sports movie.

This is because Marathon Man is actually a thriller, and follows a man out of his depths as he becomes entangled in a conspiracy involving the American government and a Nazi war criminal. Still, at least the main character runs, and the title hints at the difficult things he’ll have to endure in this film; it’s just definitely not a sports movie focusing on a man trying to run a marathon or anything like that.

‘Frankenstein Conquers the World’ (1965)

To this movie’s credit, when you hear a title like Frankenstein Conquers the World, you’ll likely expect the movie to be pretty bizarre, and Frankenstein Conquers the World ends up being no slouch in the bizarre department.

Notably, Frankenstein‘s monster here is different (and much bigger) than usually depicted. He also doesn’t really conquer the world; instead, the film builds to him fighting another giant monster called Baragon. As such, the original Japanese title of Frankenstein vs. Subterranean Monster Baragon (translated to English) is much more appropriate, and still promises a suitably bizarre, good time.

‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (1974)

The original Texas Chainsaw Massacre kicked off more than just a franchise. It helped popularize the idea of a slasher movie, and was also revolutionary for being a great deal grittier and more intense than most horror films that had come before it. In many ways, it was a radical and important horror movie.

However, the grisly title does oversell the film’s violence and body count, which might surprise some viewers. It’s far less bloody than its sequels (and most post-1974 horror movies), and while there are several deaths, there probably aren’t as many as you’d expect to see in an on-screen massacre. Also, most surprising and misleading of all: only one person is killed with a chainsaw in the entire movie!

‘The Room’ (2003)

There are many mysteries attached to Tommy Wiseau’s infamous (and unintentionally hilarious despite not being a comedy) cult classic, The Room. Why is Lisa’s mother so casual about her cancer diagnosis? What country is Johnny from? What happened to Peter? What kind of drugs was Denny buying? Why do two main characters combine Scotch and Vodka, and mix it with literally nothing else? Why are there framed pictures of spoons all over Johnny’s apartment?

But the biggest question of all might be why is it called The Room? Sure, much of it takes place in rooms, but there’s no single room that stands out more than the others. Plenty of notable scenes take place on a rooftop, though. Was it meant to be called “The Roof”? Was “The Room” a typo? Who knows?

‘Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan’ (1989)

Just five years after giving Friday the 13th fans a final chapter that was not actually a final chapter, the eighth movie in the series returns to mislead once more. Jason Takes Manhattan has a title that promises the villain will rampage around New York City, which would make for a welcome change from the series’ already established and well-worn rural settings.

However, the movie could be more accurately called “Jason Takes a Boat to Manhattan,” because it feels like most of the movie takes place in one. Right near the movie’s end, there are a couple of brief scenes that live up to the original title, but his time in Manhattan is disappointingly brief. It’s a shame, but after eight films of generally less-than-stellar quality, Friday the 13th fans will hopefully be used to disappointment at this stage.

‘Sorcerer’ (1977)

Sorcerer is an American remake of the French thriller, The Wages of Fear. Despite their very different titles, each has a similar premise: a group of men undertakes a dangerous mission to transport explosives through rocky terrain, knowing full well that the slightest collision could make their vehicles instantly go up in flames.

It’s strange that the movie is called Sorcerer, even if that’s the name of one of the trucks that gets driven throughout the film. There’s nothing supernatural or fantasy related about the movie, even if the trailer similarly tried to imply that there was a literal reason for calling the movie that. Still, it’s a gripping and well-made thriller, so the somewhat deceptive title is unlikely to bother most.

‘Who Killed Captain Alex?’ (2010)

Image via Wakaliwood

A micro-budget movie made by Wakaliwood – an independent film studio in Uganda – Who Killed Captain Alex? is a blast. It’s a fast, funny, and gleefully chaotic movie, with a plot that’s not too important: a Ugandan Special Forces captain is murdered, and then things quickly spiral and get wild, with various forces (including a martial arts master) fighting it out in Uganda.

Still, if you’re expecting the mystery of who killed Captain Alex to be solved, you’ll come away disappointed. It’s purely set up for the wacky action – the movie seems to not care at a certain point, because action scenes are more fun than spending time on a murder mystery. Its title asks a question we may never see an answer for, but that’s okay, because this film and Wakaliwood’s other features are just too much fun to care about such minor concerns.

