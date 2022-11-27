10 Times Taylor Swift Faced Backlash For The Worst Reasons

After performing Jingle Ball in 2017, Taylor took to Instagram to thank her fans. “I love you guys so much,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.” Obviously, 2017 was a horrible year for a multitude of reasons. Still, Taylor should be allowed to say she had a good year, without backlash from every media outlet imaginable. After all, she was most likely referring to the success of her long-awaited Reputation album — not talking about, like, current events.