17 Celebrity Couples Who Worked Together Onscreen And Behind The

A lot of celeb couples meet through work, so a lot of them were once costars or collaborators. Others continue to work together after getting together.
Here are 17 celeb couples who worked together in 2022:
1.
Taylor Swift and her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, cowrote the song “Sweet Nothing” on her album Midnights. Joe was credited under the pen name “William Bowery,” which he previously used on Folklore and Evermore.
2.
Euphoria costars Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party about a month after Season 2 aired.
3.
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko made their four-year relationship public in May, the same weekend that Hayley’s “For the Girls” music video premiered. Becca — a former contestant on The Bachelor — cameoed in the Bachelorette-inspired video.
4.
Cobra Kai costars and longtime friends Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed their relationship in March. Both appeared in Season 5, which dropped in September.
5.
Spouses and frequent collaborators Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy costarred in God’s Favorite Idiot, a series Ben also created.
7.
Pistol costars Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley made their red carpet debut as a couple in March, two months before Season 1 aired.
8.
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were both credited as producers on A Man Called Otto, which Tom also starred in.
10.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who got married in 2021, both served as judges on Season 22 of The Voice.
12.
Dax Shepard’s wife, Kristen Bell, was a guest on his podcast Armchair Expert in February. She shared a story about a time he accidentally poured an old protein shake into their mattress’s water-based cooling system, making their whole bedroom stink.
13.
Ben Affleck cameoed in his wife Jennifer Lopez’s music video for “Marry Me (Ballad)” a few months before they got married.
15.
Spouses Carlos and Alexa PenaVega costarred as love interests in the Hallmark movie Love in the Limelight.
16.
Summer House costars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got together during Season 6 of the show. In August, they got engaged on camera. The proposal will air as part of the upcoming Season 7.
17.
And finally, spouses Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost costarred in a strange, silly Super Bowl ad for Amazon Alexa. Playing themselves, they envisioned what it would be like if Alexa could read their minds.
