Categories
Celebrities

18 Celebs That Boomers Literally Love But Gen Z’ers And


Boomers were one of the first generations to indulge in hardcore fandom, so there are some celebs they have very strong feelings about.

Gen Z marches to the beat of their own drum, and they don’t show allegiance to anyone who they don’t feel have earned it.

As a result, there’s a whole subsection of celebrities who have enjoyed tremendous popularity until Gen Z came along with their opinions.

Here are some celebrities they are less than impressed with.

How do you feel about these celebs? Let’s discuss in the comments!



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: